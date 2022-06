Massachusetts State Senator Sonia Chang-Díaz is admitting defeat in the Democratic gubernatorial primary. With polls and fundraising reports showing Attorney General Maura Healey far ahead in the September 6th contest, Chang-Díaz says that while she’ll remain on the ballot, her focus is now on supporting down ballot candidates in other state races. Across the aisle, Trump-endorsed former State Representative Geoff Diehl is the favorite in polls as he faces off in the Republican primary against businessman Chris Doughty. WAMC spoke with Chang-Díaz about Thursday’s decision to give up on the corner office for now and her message for disappointed supporters.

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO