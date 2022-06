Along with the usual earnings reports and action items at the annual TowneBank shareholder meeting, held at the Virginia Beach Convention Center on May 25, 2022, there was plenty of emotion on display from the company’s top brass. It was the first in-person shareholder meeting held by the company, founded in Portsmouth in 1999, since before the pandemic, and both Executive Chairman of the Board Bob Aston and Chief Executive Officer Morgan Davis were visibly moved as they recounted stories from the company’s history and honored some of its employees and accomplishments.

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO