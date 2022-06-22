ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Austin's Jester King brewery wins gold at 2022 World Beer Cup

By Chris O'Connell
mySanAntonio.com
mySanAntonio.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A cult favorite took home the gold and cemented its legendary Texas beer...

www.mysanantonio.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mySanAntonio.com

How Lockhart became the Central Texas destination for wine, cocktails, vintage shopping

Beautiful small-town Lockhart, once known mainly for barbecue, is becoming a Central Texas retail destination. (Chris O'Connell/MySA) It was a wrap moment the coffee shop opened. Six years ago, when Taylor Burge and her husband Austin, who had just moved from the city that bears his name to Lockhart, about 35 miles southeast, there wasn't a ton of retail action on the charming downtown courthouse square.
LOCKHART, TX
Power 95.9

The Best Sign In The World Is In Austin, Texas?

If it hasn't offended you yet, hang in there, I'm sure it will one day. But that is part of the charm of El Arroyo's Tex-Mex Restaurant's sign in Austin, Texas. Almost nothing is sacred and that's what comedy is all about. I must make this proposition right here, right now... this is the world's greatest sign.
AUSTIN, TX
Curbed

The Austin Broker Who Has Tapped Into a Country-Club Client Base

In this biweekly series, “Realtor Diaries,” we hear from the people at the center of a wilder-than-ever market. Today, an hour-by-hour glimpse into the working world of Joanne Gamel, 40, a power broker in Austin. 7:30 a.m. I start my day with meditation. I sit outside on my...
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Antonio, TX
Food & Drinks
City
San Antonio, TX
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
Austin, TX
Food & Drinks
Austin, TX
Lifestyle
San Antonio, TX
Lifestyle
City
Austin, TX
austinmonthly.com

7 Fun Things to Do in Austin this Weekend: June 23-27

Turkey leg in hand, answer the village summons and take to the square. Banger’s Sausage House and Beer Garden is hosting its annual four-day Renaissance Festival, packed with knight battles, jousting, and feasts fit for royalty. As you sample dragon bites and ale, enjoy live music from local bards and show off your best garments. Get details here. June 23-26, times vary, 79 Rainey St.
AUSTIN, TX
365thingsaustin.com

Day Passes For Hotel Pools In Austin

Treat your self to a little luxury by sippin’ and lounging poolside at some of the top hotel pools across the city. There are plenty of Austin hotels that allow non-guests to live a little and make a splash just for the day. We’ve put together a list of some of our favorite day pass options starting as low at $10, so you can feel fancy even when you’re ballin’ on a budget!
AUSTIN, TX
atasteofkoko.com

18 Best Neighborhoods to Live in Austin in 2022

Looking for the best neighborhoods in Austin, Texas? Look no further! This blog post will take you on a tour of some of the best areas to live in the city. From trendy districts with great nightlife and dining options, to family-friendly neighborhoods with plenty of parks and schools, we have got you covered.
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#World Beer Cup#Barrel Aged Beer#Sour Beer#Food Drink#Beverages#Meanwhile Brewing Co#American#The Belgian Fruit Beer
drippingspringsnews.com

Local marketplace and restaurant opens in Drip

Dos Olivos Market opened in Dripping Springs last week, celebrating with a ribbon cutting ceremony hosted by the Dripping Springs Chamber of Commerce. The ribbon cutting took place at 11 a.m. on Thursday, June 16. It was followed by a grand opening event with live music, vendor tables and a number of food and drink samples. This is the fourth location for the Texas marketplace — with existing locations in Wimberley, Buda and Harlingen.
DRIPPING SPRINGS, TX
Austin Chronicle

Austin Restaurateurs Stake Their Claim in Lockhart

We hope to not ruin Lockhart, but it must be told, the capital of Texas barbecue has the makings of a diner's paradise, separate from the smoked meats that have made the town famous. Just south of Austin, the seat of Caldwell County has quietly established itself as a haven for hospitality industry veterans looking to expand as Austin outgrows its own boundaries.
AUSTIN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Pflugerville, TX

Just 15 miles north of the Colorado River is the lively city of Pflugerville, Texas. Founded in 1860 and named after a German settler named Henry Pfluger, Pflugerville began with a simple post office and a general store. On July 24, 1965, Pflugerville officially became a city. In 1980, the...
PFLUGERVILLE, TX
Community Impact Austin

Food truck Eat my Biscuits to move from Georgetown to Cedar Park

Eat my Biscuits, a gourmet Southern biscuits food truck, is relocating from Georgetown to the Brushy Creek Food Park at 2301 Brushy Creek Road, Cedar Park, on July 1. Peter and Stephanie Gilbert opened Eat my Biscuits at South Fork Fun Food and Brew at 3309 W. Hwy. 29, Georgetown, in May 2021, where the truck has been ever since. With a background in hotel restaurant management and inspiration from the Food Network, the couple decided to create their own unique breakfast experience, Peter Gilbert said.
CEDAR PARK, TX
Kristen Walters

Popular Texas restaurant's abrupt closure surprises employees and longtime patrons

One of the oldest restaurants in Texas closed its doors for good this month, leaving many locals who frequented the eatery feeling surprised and disappointed. The Hallmark Restaurant has been a staple of the Killeen community for the last forty years. However, despite being one of the oldest restaurants in the area and a favorite spot for local patrons, the popular eatery abruptly closed down the business last week.
KILLEEN, TX
fox7austin.com

Austin 2nd most overvalued housing market in U.S., study finds

New data in a study from researchers at Florida Atlantic University and Florida International University looked at the top 100 housing markets in the U.S. and found that 15 markets are overvalued by more than 50% while four of them, including Austin, Texas is overvalued by more than 60%. Topping...
AUSTIN, TX
KTSA

ZZ Top brings “Raw Whisky” tour to Texas

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — That little ol’ band from Texas is back on the road this summer and they’ll wrap up their tour in their home state. ZZ Top kicks off the Raw Whisky Tour Wednesday night in Nebraska. They’ll cross the country with their distinct...
TEXAS STATE
106.3 The Buzz

Look Out Hollywood, State of the Art Movie Studio Being Built in Texas

Texas has been wanting to attract more filmmakers and this place will definitely get some attention. So why do so many people film in California? One, they have the infrastructure for it. Massive studios with production facilities in house ready to accommodate motion pictures or television shows. Also, California scenery is great for shooting. Looks like one Texas city is ready to toss their hat into the ring. Probably a cowboy hat.
TEXAS STATE
CultureMap Austin

Legendary Texas rockers ZZ Top head to Austin with super-powered show

Texas classic rock fans: time to don those cheap sunglasses and practice those air guitar skills. Three titans of rock royalty are set to grace Texas again with a three-city tour in September. Legendary Lone Star State shredders ZZ Top are bringing their upcoming Raw Whisky Tour to Austin, Dallas, and their hometown of Houston with special guests Jeff Beck and Ann Wilson.
AUSTIN, TX
mySanAntonio.com

mySanAntonio.com

San Antonio, TX
7K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

MySanAntonio delivers the news that matters most to San Antonio, from mom-and-pop businesses to the global economy, from military homecomings to foreign affairs, and from neighborhood struggles to international disasters.

 https://www.mysanantonio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy