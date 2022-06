Capital District electronic music producer and DJ, Atlas.B, has released First Launch EP today, Friday, June 24. Heavily inspired by ‘60s/’70s funk, soul, and blues music, the 15-minute EP brings a lot of character over the course of the 5 tracks. The EP relies all on the high creativity of the instrumentation and layering of beats, with the occasional sampled phrase here or there.

ALBANY, NY ・ 21 HOURS AGO