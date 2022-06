A busy summer is ahead for the Regional Office of Education #33. After all the unknowns over the past two years through the pandemic within the local school districts, different opportunities for students were discovered as many worked together to achieve the goal of learning. Looking to the next school year this fall, Assistant Regional Superintendent Lori Loving says one grant the ROE received to assist schools is the Community Partnership Grant:

WARREN COUNTY, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO