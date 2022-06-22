ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guntzviller’s Berry and Vegetable Farm Kicking Off Strawberry Season

By Meredith St. Henry
 3 days ago
We are getting close to the end of June, which means strawberry season.

Many farms in Northern Michigan started harvesting this year’s crop this week, but the amount of time for you to pick your own could be short.

Guntzviller’s Berry and Vegetable Farm is no stranger to planting, growing, and harvesting fruits and vegetables. They’ve been at it for 50 years.

“We bought the property in 1970. It was a cherry farm at that time. We bulldoze all the trees down, and my mom had a roadside stand here for vegetables and stuff,” said Mel Guntzviller, Owner of Guntzviller’s Berry and Vegetable Farm.

Fast forward to today, the farm is on its third generation and has a wide range of produce.

“My girls love it. They walk right out the back door, go right out and pick and have at it, and I get to show them what hard work is,” said Callie Cupp, Mel’s Daughter.

Strawberries are a staple at Guntzviller’s, and they say they’re right on time this year.

“We’ve had years in the past where just like the cherry farmers, where we’ve had extreme frost and when that frost dips down like below 28 degrees at one point, then you can’t prevent the buds from freezing, but we did not have those challenges this year,” said Guntzviller.

Humidity and lack of rain could ripen the strawberries earlier, making the u-pick time frame shorter.

“The biggest tip is you want the berry to be red, not have a green tip on it and not have a green undersized,” said Guntzviller. “On the same token, you don’t want it to be so dead rip because it gets to a point it won’t stay refrigerated for very long.”

Next to harvest are cherries, raspberries and blackberries, and Guntzviller’s Berry and Vegetable farm grows them all.

Roscommon Community Garden Looking to Add New Volunteers

A group of volunteers are looking to bring in more gardeners and plant-lovers to help with the Roscommon Community Garden. The garden started in 2013, located across the street from the First Congressional Church in Roscommon. The group has made improvements to the garden this year – including new raised...
Traverse City waterfront hotel kicks off season of great outdoor dining spots

TRAVERSE CITY, MI - Nothing says summertime chill in Traverse City more than relaxing outside - and bonus points if you can snag a spot by the water. The team behind the newly-renovated Delamar Traverse City hotel is loving their location along Grand Traverse Bay this time of year, and recently threw a garden party to celebrate the kick-off of their summer patio season.
MTM On The Road: Becky’s Best Sewing Machines Is Growing in Houghton Lake

During the pandemic, we discovered many new hobbies—even new passions. For Becky Newcombe of Houghton Lake, sewing was one activity that inspired her. What started out as a small shop, quickly grew into a large, active business in Houghton Lake. Newcombe proudly holds over 24 years of sewing experience. She even offers a range of classes for crafters of all skill levels.
Painting and Vine Art Sale this Saturday to Benefit After 26

Helping out the community by shopping local and getting involved is really important. Painting and Vine in downtown Cadillac is having an art sale on Saturday, June 25, to help support local business, After 26. Owner of Painting and Vine, Debra Wright, will be selling everything in her studio. Paintings...
East Jordan Freedom Festival Running Through June 26

East Jordan’s pride and joy, the yearly Freedom Festival, is back. Freedom, family and friendship are all celebrated during the four day event. During that span, the festival expects 10,000 people to enjoy everything from carnival rides, to music entertainment and food booths. “Great time for everyone to get...
Kalamazoo Gazette

Sleeping Bear Dunes guided hikes to share Anishinaabek history, local connections

EMPIRE, MICH. -- Two guided hikes to be held this weekend at Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore will share the rich history of the Anishinaabek connection to the area. The tours are part of the National Lakeshore’s Anishinaabe Lifeways project, in which the park is partnering with Anishinaabe tribes — the collective name for the Great Lakes’ native Odawa, Ojibwa/Chippewa and Potawatami people — to develop educational programs related to the Anishinaabek way of life.
Up North Voice

Houghton Lake to become ‘Risque!’

PRUDENVILLE – June 30 is Motown Party Night at the Waterfront Stage in Trestle Park! Risque` Band brings Motown hits and more to the shore of Houghton Lake. From the Motor City to Northern Michigan, they’re simply the best!. Start your holiday weekend right (on Thursday) with the...
Boyne City Needs Volunteers, Donations for Fourth of July Festival

Boyne City needs your help throwing one of the biggest Fourth of July celebrations in northern Michigan. Boyne City has been dubbed best small town July Fourth Fireworks by Reader’s Digest. But this year’s celebration is going to need the entire community to help out to make sure this years fireworks show happens. Right now, Boyne City needs volunteers and donations to their fireworks show.
Despite Gas Prices and Interest Rates, Boating Season Starts Strong in Northern Michigan

Gas prices don’t seem to be impacting the boating industry in northern Michigan, although buyers are having to spend more to enjoy time out on the water. Boat dealers in Traverse City says sales are strong as we head into another summer season. At Walstrom Marine they say it’s always a hot market up north, because people love getting out on the water. Sales Professional Matt Schwarze says, “We’re definitely selling boats still even with the market doing what it is. We’re in northern Michigan. People boat. They’ve done it for years and they’re going to continue to do it for years to come.”
interlochenpublicradio.org

The Culvert King of Acme Township

It’s hard to miss Dick Mallery’s driveway on Lautner Road in Acme Township. It’s littered with puddles, ruts and ravines – signs of a waterfall that flows here all too often. In the past, the Grand Traverse County Road Commission has thrown gravel on top of...
manisteenews.com

Northern Michigan Dragway top doorslammer records set to fall

KALEVA – Northern Michigan Dragway's Top Doorslammer class is set for some heated competition at this weekend's 12th annual Bowtie Challenge. Ron Brow of Belmont is the points leader after the first race of the year during Memorial Day weekend, where he earned a victory at the Bonfire Salute with his "Blue Mamba" '66 Chevy II.
Author Sharon Emery Explores Overcoming Loss, Disability and Human Resiliency in “It’s Hard Being You”

Sharon Emery struggled with the losses and limits she faced but couldn’t change – no matter how hard she tried. And she did try. First with her incurable severe stutter, then with the death of her daughter, Jessica, and the too-early deaths of her own younger siblings. Meanwhile, her “broken” voice meant her long career in communications was regularly a battle.
