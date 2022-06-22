Guntzviller’s Berry and Vegetable Farm Kicking Off Strawberry Season

We are getting close to the end of June, which means strawberry season.

Many farms in Northern Michigan started harvesting this year’s crop this week, but the amount of time for you to pick your own could be short.

Guntzviller’s Berry and Vegetable Farm is no stranger to planting, growing, and harvesting fruits and vegetables. They’ve been at it for 50 years.

“We bought the property in 1970. It was a cherry farm at that time. We bulldoze all the trees down, and my mom had a roadside stand here for vegetables and stuff,” said Mel Guntzviller, Owner of Guntzviller’s Berry and Vegetable Farm.

Fast forward to today, the farm is on its third generation and has a wide range of produce.

“My girls love it. They walk right out the back door, go right out and pick and have at it, and I get to show them what hard work is,” said Callie Cupp, Mel’s Daughter.

Strawberries are a staple at Guntzviller’s, and they say they’re right on time this year.

“We’ve had years in the past where just like the cherry farmers, where we’ve had extreme frost and when that frost dips down like below 28 degrees at one point, then you can’t prevent the buds from freezing, but we did not have those challenges this year,” said Guntzviller.

Humidity and lack of rain could ripen the strawberries earlier, making the u-pick time frame shorter.

“The biggest tip is you want the berry to be red, not have a green tip on it and not have a green undersized,” said Guntzviller. “On the same token, you don’t want it to be so dead rip because it gets to a point it won’t stay refrigerated for very long.”

Next to harvest are cherries, raspberries and blackberries, and Guntzviller’s Berry and Vegetable farm grows them all.