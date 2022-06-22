ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Clair County, MI

St. Clair County sets new location for Marine City Highway corridor meeting

By Jackie Smith, Port Huron Times Herald
 3 days ago

A new location has been set for the June 29 public forum for residents and stakeholders to learn more about the future of the Marine City Highway corridor.

That meeting, now slated for 6 p.m. at the Harvest Event Center, 6385 King Road, is part of a larger planning effort as St. Clair County officials weigh investing in infrastructure along the 11-mile stretch of roadway .

Last week, St. Clair County Administrator Karry Hepting told the board of commissioners that the forum location was moved because of “significant input” in an online survey seeking feedback on the idea and concerns that the previous site “was not going to be large enough” for attendees.

She also told officials the county had received the second payout of its American Rescue Plan funding — meaning the full $30.9 million was in county coffers. Officials have said they hope to use that funding for new infrastructure along Marine City Highway, or 26 Mile Road between King Road and the county line.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VIPn2_0gIMHKFC00

County officials have talked about the corridor for just over a year. The board approved a $140,000 study of the area. And the county metropolitan planning commission is spearheading the input effort as part of that process to create a comprehensive management plan.

The survey, which asks residents about their highway use, is available through July 15 at www.surveymonkey.com/r/MarineCityHighway .

According to metro planning, the June 29 forum will feature a formal presentation before individual exercises and discussions break out for attendees to share feedback.

For more, visit www.stclaircounty.org/Offices/metro .

Contact Jackie Smith at (810) 989-6270 or jssmith@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter @Jackie20Smith.

This article originally appeared on Port Huron Times Herald: St. Clair County sets new location for Marine City Highway corridor meeting

