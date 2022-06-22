ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Body of man pulled from Lake Michigan near 31st Street Beach

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
fox32chicago.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO - The body of a man was recovered from Lake Michigan Tuesday night near 31st Street Beach on Chicago's South...

www.fox32chicago.com

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Chicago

Baby Shot in the Head in Chicago's South Shore Neighborhood Dies

A baby died Friday evening after being shot while inside a vehicle in Chicago's South Shore neighborhood, according to authorities. At approximately 6:45 p.m. in the 7700 block of South South Shore, a 5-month-old female was inside a vehicle when an unknown vehicle approached and someone inside fired shots, authorities said.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
ABC7 Chicago

13-year-old girl dies days after Gresham crash on South Side

CHICAGO -- A 13-year-old girl died days after she was seriously injured in a crash Sunday in Gresham on the South Side. The girl was pronounced dead Wednesday at Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, according to the Cook County medical examiner's office. On June 19, she was riding in...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Two people shot outside 79th Street Red Line station

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man and woman were shot Thursday night near the 79th Street CTA Red Line station on the city's South Side, and the man died of his injuries.The shooting happened around 9:35 p.m. at 79th Street and Lafayette Avenue, near the entrance to the Chicago Transit Authority station at the Dan Ryan Expressway.Police said a 23-year-old man and a 21-year-old woman were standing outside when a man came up and shot them both.The man was shot in the chest and was pronounced dead at the University of Chicago Medical Center. The woman was shot in the arm and was taken to the same hospital in fair condition.No one was in custody late Thursday. Area Two detectives are investigating.This comes only two nights after a man was shot and wounded on a Red Line train at 47th Street.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Woman shot, seriously wounded in Marquette Park

CHICAGO - A woman was shot and seriously wounded Thursday morning in the Marquette Park neighborhood on Chicago's Southwest Side. The woman, whose age is unknown, was struck in the chest by gunfire around 11:13 a.m., according to police. She self-transported to Holy Cross Hospital where she was listed in...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Two 15-year-old boys among 3 shot in Chatham

CHICAGO - Three people were shot, including two 15-year-old boys, Friday afternoon in Chatham on the South Side. About 3:10 p.m. the group was on the sidewalk in the 8100 block of South King Drive when someone in a vehicle opened fire, Chicago police said. One of the teen boys...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lake Michigan#Police#Medical Examiner
fox32chicago.com

Man, 19, charged with shooting Chicago police station

CHICAGO - A man was charged with shooting a Chicago police station last year in the Rogers Park neighborhood. Lanny Cantway, 19, was arrested Wednesday and charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm at an occupied building, police said. Cantway is accused of intentionally firing a semi-automatic handgun at the...
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

River North carjacking crew strikes again in Andersonville overnight. Some get arrested, others keep committing crimes.

An armed carjacking team took a man’s Cadillac at gunpoint in River North on Thursday evening and then hijacked a rideshare driver in Andersonville two hours later. Two members of the crew were arrested after they crashed the second vehicle in Edgewater. The rest of the group continued committing crimes, apparently unaware of their colleagues’ fate.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Chicago

Woman in serious condition after shooting in Marquette Park

CHICAGO (CBS) – A woman is shot and seriously wounded in the Marquette Park neighborhood Thursday morning. Police said around 11:13 a.m., a woman of unknown age suffered a gunshot wound to the chest, in the 6500 block of South Albany Avenue. She self-transported to Holy Cross Hospital in serious condition. The incident appears to be a domestic dispute, according to police.No one is in custody. Area One detectives are investigating. 
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Armed men rob 3 women, pistol-whip 1, in West Town hold-up

Armed robbers robbed three women, pistol-whipping one of them, on a West Town street overnight, police said. The hold-ups are part of a wave of armed robberies that have hit parts of the city during late night hours this week. The women, two 35-year-olds and a 36-year-old, were walking in...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy