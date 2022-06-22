ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Iowa Supreme Court abortion ruling leads to confusion on waiting period

By Linh Ta
Axios Des Moines
Axios Des Moines
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vmaXY_0gIMGMTV00

Abortion advocates and state officials are at odds regarding the implementation of a 24-hour waiting period for abortions following an Iowa Supreme Court ruling on Friday.

  • The court ruled that abortion rights are not protected by the state constitution, but didn't specifically address the waiting period requirement that was a part of the appeal they were hearing.

Why it matters: As of Friday, Planned Parenthood was already requiring people seeking an abortion to wait 24 hours, despite the Iowa Attorney General’s Office saying it isn’t necessary yet, Iowa Capital Dispatch reports .

Flashback: The state's Legislature passed a bill in 2020 requiring a 24-hour waiting period for people seeking abortions.

  • But a lower court issued an injunction, blocking the waiting period from going into effect.
  • The state appealed the lower court's ruling which is what Friday's Supreme Court ruling was in response to.

Yes, but: The ACLU of Iowa and Planned Parenthood initially believed the court's ruling on Friday reversed the injunction and required Iowans seeking an abortion to wait 24 hours and book two appointments, Rita Bettis Austen, legal director for the ACLU of Iowa told the Dispatch .

  • However, the injunction will be in place until July 8, meaning until then, Iowans don't have to wait 24 hours, the Iowa Attorney General’s office told the Register .
  • As of Tuesday afternoon, Planned Parenthood was still requiring a 24-hour wait, the Register reports.

What's next: The 2020 law — which established the waiting period — is returning to the district court, where its legality will be determined.

Comments / 3

Related
KCRG.com

Iowans react to Supreme Court ruling on abortion

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -The decision by the U.S. Supreme Court puts the legality of abortions in the hands of the states. In anticipation of a decision by the Iowa Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade, many Iowans have protested in recent weeks. Others celebrated Friday as the decision came down.
IOWA STATE
northwestmoinfo.com

Iowa Governor Praises SCOTUS Decision Overturning Roe v Wade

DES MOINES, IA – Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds is praising the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision today in the Dobbs case that overruled Roe vs. Wade. In a statement released following the high court’s ruling, Reynolds said “[t]he Supreme Court’s greatest moments have come when it allows America to embody more perfectly the enduring truth on which it was founded: that all human beings, without exception, are created equal. By that measure, today’s historic decision is clearly one such moment. But the fight for life is not over…”
IOWA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Government
KCRG.com

Iowa gun rights and gun control groups react to SCOTUS decision

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Following Thursday’s Supreme Court decision, gun rights and gun control groups spoke out about what it means for handgun owners in the Quad Cities. Since July of 2021 Iowans are no longer required to get a permit to own or carry handguns. However, the Iowa Department of Public Safety encourages gun owners to get one if they want to carry in another state with permit reciprocity.
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Iowa Supreme Court Issues Ruling In Long Fight Over Plans For Regional Airport

(Des Moines, IA) — The Iowa Supreme Court has issued a ruling in a long fight over plans for a regional airport. The city of Oskaloosa and Mahaska County entered into an agreement in 2012 with Pella and Marion County to create the South Central Regional Airport Agency and build a shared airport. Landowners at the proposed airport site in rural Mahaska County objected, as did the newly-elected Mahaska County Board of Supervisors. A lawsuit was dismissed but the state Supreme Court ruled it is unconstitutional for a previous board to keep a new board from taking action. That means Mahaska County can withdraw from the airport agreement.
OSKALOOSA, IA
kniakrls.com

Iowa Supreme Court Ruling on Airport Expected Today

The Iowa Supreme Court has announced they will release their decision for Site A Landowners v. South Central Regional Airport Agency today. In January, the court heard oral arguments about litigation involving the validity of a 28E agreement between Mahaska County and the cities of Pella and Oskaloosa over the creation of a regional airport between the two communities.
MAHASKA COUNTY, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iowa Supreme Court#Abortion Rights#Abortion Issues#Politics Federal#Politics Judicial#Planned Parenthood#Iowa Capital Dispatch#Legislature#Iowans#Register
Albia Newspapers

Iowa's GOP delegation votes ‘no’ on active shooter alert system

The U.S. House on Wednesday failed to pass a bill that would create a communications network that would alert people when an active shooter is in their community. The bill failed to pass under a motion to suspend the rules, a process that allows legislation to be passed quickly with two-thirds support, despite bipartisan backing.
IOWA STATE
bleedingheartland.com

Dangerous gun amendment on Iowa's November ballot

Gerald Ott of Ankeny was a high school English teacher and for 30 years a school improvement consultant for the Iowa State Education Association. On June 15, as many as a dozen Kansas City area schools shut down summer classes when a generalized threat was posted on Snapchat. A 19-year-old suspect has been charged with making a terrorist threat.
IOWA STATE
Sioux City Journal

OTHER VOICES: The cancer that's killing public schools

Years ago, my mom sometimes hosted her Happy Twenty club. The ladies that came, were well north of age 20, and now were pushing the half century mark, so gossip naturally had morphed from rumored, salacious, late-night rendezvous to who might suffer from what disease. But the ladies’ grim, but...
SIOUX CITY, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
ACLU
Axios Des Moines

Iowa Democrats fight for the state's caucus status in D.C.

Iowa Democrats are making their pitch to the Democratic National Committee today on why the state's caucuses should remain first in the nation for the party's presidential nominee process.Driving the news: 17 states, including Iowa, are asking the DNC this week to choose them as one of the first five states to hold their primary or caucus, Iowa Capital Dispatch reports.This comes after the DNC moved to change its presidential nomination process in April, which stripped Iowa of its historic early voting status.Instead, states are applying to be first and the DNC will judge them on three metrics: diversity, competitiveness,...
IOWA STATE
northwestmoinfo.com

New Iowa Law Means Some Teachers Don’t Have to Pass Licensure Exam

(Radio Iowa) Teachers who go through an Iowa college program no longer have to pass a professional exam to be licensed, thanks to a new state law that eliminates the so-called Praxis requirement for new teachers. The test was a particular obstacle for dual-language immersion programs because it’s only offered in English. Noelia Espinal, a teacher at the Muskie Early Learning Center in Muscatine, says it was an unnecessary hurdle for bilingual teachers.
IOWA STATE
WOWT

Nebraska Sen. Ben Sasse in favor of Supreme Court’s ruling in Maine

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska U.S. Senator Ben Sasse released a statement Tuesday in favor of the Supreme Court ruling on Maine when it comes to religious schools having tuition aid. The Associated Press states that the ruling says Maine can’t exclude religious schools from a program that offers tuition...
NEBRASKA STATE
WOWT

New Iowa law allows deer hunting with AR-15 rifles

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - Iowa deer hunters will be allowed to use semi-automatic weapons including AR-15 rifles to kill deer in more parts of the state during a newly created antlerless season in January under a bill signed by Gov. Kim Reynolds. Iowa lawmakers passed the bill in May...
IOWA STATE
theperrynews.com

Iowa DNR fines Wiese Industries $3,000 for permit violations

Wiese Industries, the Perry maker of farm tillage tools, has been fined $3,000 by the Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) for actions that “threaten the integrity of the DNR’s air quality program,” according to an administrative consent order filed this month. The penalties stem from DNR...
PERRY, IA
kiwaradio.com

Iowa ATV/UTV Laws Changing July 1st: More Opportunity, Lower Costs

Statewide Iowa — The laws are changing for all-terrain vehicle (ATV) and utility terrain vehicle (UTV) riders in Iowa, and most riders would consider it a positive change. According to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, effective July 1, users will now be able to ride in any of Iowa’s 99 counties, with a few restrictions.
SIOUX COUNTY, IA
98.1 KHAK

Huh? Iowa Man Arrested After Refusing to Leave Shower For HOURS

This has to have been one of the weirdest calls this police department has ever received. I mean, can you imagine? It probably went something like this... 'Uh, yeah, we need your help. We can't get this guy out of the shower.' Police: 'How long's he been in there?' Caller: 'You wouldn't believe it if I told you.'
PLYMOUTH, IN
Axios Des Moines

Axios Des Moines

Des Moines, IA
1K+
Followers
927
Post
359K+
Views
ABOUT

Axios Des Moines, anchored by Jason Clayworth and Linh Ta, is here to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news and developments unfolding in their own backyard.

 https://www.axios.com/des-moines/

Comments / 0

Community Policy