ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marathon County, WI

Pet of the Week: Clark

By Shereen Siewert
WausauPilot
WausauPilot
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MkdWY_0gIMGCeF00
Clark

Hi! My name is Clark and I’m looking for a new home. I am a mellow, laidback cat who loves absolutely everyone. I’m also quite handsome and charming, so I really do have a lot going for me. Stop out to see me soon?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03BEPM_0gIMGCeF00

Editor’s note: Pet of the week is a weekly feature profiling pets at the Humane Society of Marathon County in need of a home. This feature is a courtesy of Peaceful Pines Pet Memorials & Family Sanctuary.

To find out more about this week’s pet and the adoption process, visit the HSMC website here. This feature is brought to you by Peaceful Pines Pet Memorials & Family Sanctuary.

Comments / 0

Related
WJFW-TV

Merrill strawberry farm prepares for good picking season

MERRILL- Growing strawberries isn’t easy. But for Mike Matushak, it’s a labor of love. “I personally enjoy the growing of the crop," said Matushak. Working with strawberries comes naturally to Matushak, after being in the business for four decades. “I’ve enjoyed doing it since I was a young...
MERRILL, WI
cwbradio.com

Rubber Ducky Race in Wisconsin Rapids Raises Funds for Mental Health Initiatives

Hundreds of rubber ducks recently raced down the Wisconsin River in support of local mental health initiatives. The ducks were dropped from the Jackson Street bridge in Wisconsin Rapids following the Cranberry Blossom Festival parade on June 19. The six fastest ducks won bucks for the individuals who “adopted” them by purchasing a ticket - $500 for 1st place, $250 for 2nd, $125 for 3rd, $75 for 4th, and $25 for 5th and 6th.
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI
WSAW

Park Ridge to lose Fire Department

PARK RIDGE, Wis. (WSAW) - The Village of Park Ridge in Portage County will no longer have an independent fire department as of July 1. Fire Chief Brian Lepper submitted his resignation in February saying he couldn’t work under unsafe conditions, or ask his crew to do the same. He took the position as Chief eight years ago with the understanding that space and equipment would be upgraded. However, he said that never happened, despite attempts to do so in the past.
PORTAGE COUNTY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Marathon County, WI
Pets & Animals
County
Marathon County, WI
Local
Wisconsin Lifestyle
Local
Wisconsin Pets & Animals
Marathon County, WI
Lifestyle
WausauPilot

Compassus Wausau program recognized for excellence

WAUSAU – The Compassus home health program serving Wausau has ranked among the organization’s top three programs in the country and been named a Compassus Program of Distinction for its outstanding performance in 2021, Compassus announced in June. The Wausau program, which serves patients and families in Marathon,...
WAUSAU, WI
visitmarshfield.com

All about the Upham Mansion

History lovers will find lots to explore in downtown Marshfield, from historic buildings that now house fun shops and restaurants to the lovingly restored home of Wisconsin’s third governor. Here’s a closer look at what visitors will find at Upham Mansion. What is the Upham Mansion?. Upham Mansion,...
MARSHFIELD, WI
WausauPilot

Wausau area obituaries June 24, 2022

Hazel Marion (Kuhnert) Kell, died Sunday, June 19, 2022, at the Aspirus Seasons of Life Hospice House in Woodruff, WI. Hazel was born August 14, 1930 and was the daughter of Emma Zahrt and Robert Kuhnert. Hazel married Wilbert A. Kell on June 11, 1955, at Zion Lutheran Church in the town of Easton. The couple celebrated 56 loving years together. Hazel worked at GTE Telephone Co, farmed, and worked at Lemke’s Cheese Co.
WAUSAU, WI
WSAW

UPDATE: Missing Wisconsin Rapids girl found safe

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - The 11-year-old girl who had been reported missing has been found safe, according to the Wisconsin Rapids Police Department’s Facebook page. According to police, she was a missing runaway. The girl had gone to a friend’s house and when the parents saw the Facebook post, they called the mom and she came to pick her up. She is now home safe with her family.
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cat Rescue Adoption#Profiling#Hsmc
WausauPilot

Native American powwows on next ‘Route 51’

WAUSAU – Native American powwows are synonymous with colorful regalia and impressive dances, a time to celebrate history, honor ancestors and affirm community connections. A traditional powwow is much more than just a dance. These events combine spirituality and community, and while many are open to the public, they serve as a way to renew Native American cultures and preserve their rich heritage.
WAUSAU, WI
buzznicked.com

Firefighters Save Lifeless Dog By Performing Mouth-To-Snout Resuscitation After Being Pulled From Fire

In Wausau, Wisconsin firefighters were called to the scene of a burning house. When they arrived they quickly busted into the house to search for any people who may be unconscious. While clearing the house they came across an unconscious body but when they got closer they noticed it was a big Labrador Retriever. The firefighters immediately picked up the dog and brought it outside for some fresh air. After noticing the dog was not responding, they knew they needed to resuscitate the poor lab.
WAUSAU, WI
spmetrowire.com

Team Schierl breaks record in charity fundraiser

Team Schierl Companies has hit a new record in fundraising during its annual golf classic. The sold-out event, held on June 15, included a day of golf, silent and live auctions, and other activities. Former Green Bay Packers Craig Nall, Chris Francies, and Bill Ferrario were among the special guests.
STEVENS POINT, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Pets
WausauPilot

Brickner honors grandfather with victory in his memory at State Park

WAUSAU, Wis. (June 23) – A night honoring his grandpa could not have turned out much better for Jerry Brickner at State Park Speedway Thursday night. Brickner won the highlight event in the first Jerome E. Brickner Memorial, taking the 60-lap Auto Select Super Late Model feature. The win was his first feature victory of the season and first in nearly five years in a super late model at the track.
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Your letters: Letter-writer opposes metallic mining in Marathon County

I am writing in opposition to the mine proposed by Green Light Metals in Marathon County. Extracting metals in our watershed is a very bad idea. Every mine of the type proposed by Green Light Metals pollutes the groundwater, regardless of their claims of safety. Green Light Metals is a Canadian company, formed April 8, 2020. Only two years old. Mining companies tend to be young, because as mines are played out and the expensive pollution litigation starts, the company is abandoned to bankruptcy and residents are left with the ruined land, water and related expenses. This is our home. We want to live here, we don’t want our water polluted.
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
WausauPilot

Downtown Wausau to host Sidewalk Sales

WAUSAU – Wausau River District businesses will host Sidewalk Sales June 24-26 during regular business hours. Participating businesses include Shepherd and Schaller Sporting Goods, Sweets on Third, Janke Book Store, The Milk Merchant, Nicole’s Boutique, The 319 Gallery, Campbell Haines Menswear, Mulligal, The Local, Lamplighter Fine Gifts and Isaac’s Fine Apparel.
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Business of the Week: Wausau River District

Editor’s note: Business of the Week is a sponsored feature that shares the stories of locally-owned and operated businesses in the Wausau area, highlighting the products and services they offer and the ways they contribute to the metro area’s unique flavor. Learn how to feature your business by emailing christina@wausaupilotandreview.com.
WAUSAU, WI
WSAW

Duplex fire kills 1 in Stevens Point

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The Stevens Point Police Department is investigating the death of a woman after a fire Thursday morning. Around 7 a.m., crews responded to a fire at a duplex on the 800 block of Bliss Avenue. First responders learned a woman was inside one unit of the duplex. She was brought to an area hospital for injuries sustained during the fire and later pronounced dead.
STEVENS POINT, WI
onfocus.news

Central Wisconsin July 4 Fireworks Shows 2022

MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – Festival Foods will once again sponsor the annual Fireworks Shows in many area communities. “Our company has a long history of supporting 4th of July celebrations in Wisconsin,” said Mark Skogen, President & CEO of Festival Foods. “Come join us as we bring families and communities together to celebrate our nation’s independence.”
WausauPilot

Marathon County volunteer opportunities: Week of June 20

Find More Donation + Volunteer Opportunities. Go to the United Way Volunteer Connection volunteer website at www.unitedwaymc.galaxydigital.com. Volunteer at the 19th Annual ChalkFest Wausau. Opportunities include helping with registration, setting up supplies, assisting with Children’s Chalkfest, helping with trash and general grounds-keeping, taking down tents, loading trailer and general clean-up around the square June 24 through June 26. Contact 715-359-9709 or chalkfestwausau@gmail.com if you have questions.
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
WausauPilot

WausauPilot

Wausau, WI
15K+
Followers
12K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Wausau Pilot & Review is an independent, 501c3 nonprofit newsroom devoted to educating the public about crucial issues in central Wisconsin with a special focus on public policy and quality of life issues. We deliver in-depth reporting and analysis that improves local decision-making. We seek to expand civic engagement to foster a vibrant, inclusive, and interdependent community.

 https://www.wausaupilotandreview.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy