Thanks to a new partnership, JetBlue fliers will be able to save on first flights with BLADE helicopters to/from NYC and super elite fliers can even get free flights!. Here is a partnership that is sure to move the needle for some New York City based travelers when it comes to choosing the airline to fly! Last night, JetBlue and BLADE announced a partnership that will help JetBlue fliers fly helicopter flights to/from NYC and their JetBlue flights. Here are the details.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO