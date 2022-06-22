ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portsmouth, VA

Fueling the Facts: Does driving with the windows down increase the amount of fuel you burn?

By Madison Pearman
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ut6L4_0gIMG3mx00

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — With gas prices rising, we’re all doing what we can to conserve the fuel we burn on our daily commute. For some of us, that may mean trying to reduce the amount of time we spend driving with our windows down to increase our vehicles’ aerodynamics.

Does the “drag” created by rolling our windows down really impact our cars’ fuel efficiency?

Fact or Fiction?

“It’s not,” said AAA’s Holly Dalby. “They aren’t going to have that much of an increased impact on your fuel efficiency, so roll the windows down, get some fresh air, keep your cool for driving, and for your health.”

Instead of working on your car’s aerodynamics, Dalby suggests focusing on other factors.

“It’s more important to think about things like the weight. Take that roof rack off if you’re not using it, and empty out the trunk, or the back of that minivan. Get some of the weight off the vehicle. That will improve your fuel efficiency better,” Dalby advised.

Missed our latest ‘Fueling the Facts’ on running your cars amenities, like radio and AC, and its impact on your gas tank? Click here.

Lowest Gas Prices

10 On Your Side is making it easy to find the lowest gas prices in your neighborhood. Check out the WAVY.com gas tracker to find real-time prices at gas stations near you.

Stay with WAVY.com on-air and online for more ‘Fueling the Facts’ segments.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Portsmouth, VA
Traffic
Portsmouth, VA
Cars
Local
Virginia Traffic
Local
Virginia Cars
City
Portsmouth, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fuel Efficiency#Driving#Vehicles#Gas Prices#Windows Down#Aaa#Ac#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Virginia Mercury

Mixed signals on plastic bags, recycling indicate we should do better by our habitat

Two recent news stories show that for every small step forward Virginians take to protect the environment, we often take one backward. The net gain is negligible.  Since this is the only planet we occupy, we should do better. Future generations will curse us for our sorry stewardship of the air, water and soil.  First […] The post Mixed signals on plastic bags, recycling indicate we should do better by our habitat appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
CHESAPEAKE, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

Le Yaca Restaurant Property In Williamsburg Sold

WILLIAMSBURG-The building that is home to the Le Yaca French Restaurant in The Shops at High Street mixed-used complex off Richmond Road in Williamsburg has been sold. On June 14, Cushman & Wakefield/Thalhimer announced the sale of the commercial condominium property occupied by the restaurant, which is located at 1430 High St.
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
microsoftnewskids.com

Dinosaurs in the park? Virginia Beach under Jurassic invasion

Scott Hillman was heading to the Boardwalk with his family Thursday evening when a couple walking past them suggested they take a detour. “They said, ‘Hey, there are dinosaurs over there; hang a right and go check it out,’” Hillman said. Oceanfront residents and visitors stumbled upon...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

35K+
Followers
15K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy