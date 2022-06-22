With overwhelming playoff odds, what’s at stake for the Yankees and Mets this summer?

It was last week when frequent visitors to Fangraphs’ MLB Playoff Odds page , nerds such as myself, noticed the Yankees’ chances to reach the postseason tick over into brain-melting, semi-comedic mid-June territory:

Make Playoffs: 100 percent.

Yes, following a business-as-usual 2-0 victory over the Rays on June 14 , with a whopping 101 games remaining, the Yankees (45-16 at the time, five games into an eventual nine-game winning streak) were a lock to make it to October, per the site’s advanced projections.

After their Tuesday games, the Yankees remained at 100 percent while the National League-best Mets had a 97.3 percent chance to make the playoffs (70.1 percent as NL East champs, 27.2 as a wild card). Insert joke here about the Mets naturally pulling off the 1-in-40 collapse.

Aaron Judge’s home-run exploits have helped pace the Yankees to a huge lead in the American League standings. Charles Wenzelberg / New York Post

The dog days are approaching. The NBA has crowned its champs , and the NHL is within a few games — occasionally interrupted for fist fights — of doing the same. There still will be a compelling WNBA season (try it!) and MLS and golf and tennis majors. But in this corner of the baseball world, so much of the suspense has been removed from the summer months by the runaway success of the Yankees and Mets.

So what are we still doing here? What about the remaining [flips through pages of stationery calendar I absolutely don’t own] three and a half months of regular-season baseball? Well, there’s plenty still at stake, on the team and individual level. Here’s a rundown:

1. The Yankees are on pace to break the single-season wins record.

With a 50-18 record following last night’s 5-4 loss to the Rays , the Yankees are on pace for 119 wins, which would break the record of 116 established by the 2001 Seattle Mariners of big bro Bret Boone and rookie Ichiro Suzuki. The franchise record of 114 wins set by the dynastic Bombers of 1998 is also in play.

Can they sustain it? It’s a mighty marathon, and the Yankees have experienced extremely good fortune to date with the health of their starting pitching.

With 50 wins in 68 games, the Yankees are playing at a better clip than the record-setting 116-win 2001 Mariners. Corey Sipkin

Sticklers (lamely) may note the Yankees have to win 124 games to surpass the Tinker-to-Evers-to-Chance 1906 Chicago Cubs’ all-time mark of a .763 winning percentage (116-36).

2. The playoff “bye” is a big deal for the Mets.

Under the format of the expanded, 12-team playoffs, the two division winners with the best records receive byes into the Division Series. The other division winners get the No. 3 seeds, and the three wild cards in each league get the Nos. 4-6 seeds. Those teams will play best-of-three playoff series (No. 3 vs. No. 6 and No. 4 vs. No. 5), entirely at the home park of the higher seed.

Take the Mets: There is a meaningful advantage for them to secure a bye by holding off the Braves for the NL East crown and finishing ahead of the division winner from the Central or West. They’d avoid the potential nightmare of a magical season ending in a matter of two days and be able to set up their pitching — deGrom in Game 1, Scherzer in Game 2, if you dare to dream on it — for the Division Series while their opponent needs to burn theirs.

Will Mets ace Jacob deGrom be available for potential starts in October? Corey Sipkin

After an 8-2 loss to the Astros last night , the Mets (45-25) lead the Braves (39-30) by 5.5 games, and hold a six-game cushion over the Brewers and Cardinals, currently tied for the No. 3 seed position. If the Mets were to fall behind the Braves, even with the second-best record in the league, they would be relegated to the No. 4 seed.

(The Yankees’ Secretariat-style 12-game lead in the AL East makes this not even a conversation worth having for the moment.)

3. Aaron Judge has millions of dollars on the line.

First up, an arbitration hearing scheduled for Friday to decide Judge’s salary for the 2022 season: $21 million if he wins, $17 million if the Yankees prevail.

That’s just the appetizer. There’s a whole extra zero attached to the bigger picture of Judge pursuing a payday as a pending free agent. His blistering, MVP-level start — 25 home runs (on a 60-homer pace), 1.022 OPS — seemingly puts him in position to better the $213 million contract offer he rejected from the Yankees during the offseason. An injury or other narrative detour would set his quest for Mike Trout-level money back considerably.

4. Will Steve Cohen pay the Steve Cohen Tax?

The next few weeks before the Aug. 2 trade deadline will be fascinating. The Mets (bullpen reinforcements, a power bench bat) and Yankees (also bullpen help, perhaps a catcher with some slugging) will be looking for roster reinforcements. Or the front offices could think even bigger.

The Mets stand to be aggressive buyers at the trade deadline, but their looming luxury-tax bill will be part of the equation. Corey Sipkin

In the Mets’ case, there’s an additional subplot: Their 40-man payroll, for competitive-balance tax purposes, stands at roughly $288 million, according to Cot’s Baseball Contracts . If trade-deadline upgrades were to push that figure north of $290 million, it would trigger the highest marginal tax rate of 80 percent, nicknamed for the Mets’ deep-pocketed owner. In other words, every salary dollar they spend over $290 million will cost $1.80. As Cohen told The Post’s Jon Heyman last week, “I’m not ruling out anything. You always have to keep your optionality.”

5. How fearsome is Jacob deGrom and a full-strength Mets rotation?

The Yankees and their array of Cy Young candidates have played against type and put up a starters’ ERA of 2.83, good for second in baseball. Meanwhile, the Mets have been in the middle of the pack at 3.94. But that’s having endured a lengthy absence by co-ace Max Scherzer — who’s trending toward a Sunday return after making a complaint-free 65-pitch rehab appearance last night at Double-A — and not having received one pitch from deGrom, the world’s most dominant pitcher at the peak of his powers. As we approach one full year since deGrom’s last big league pitch, a certain mystery continues to surround his return . What does he look like when he comes back? Can he hold up for a playoff run? If the Mets can play .650 ball without deGrom, how high is their ceiling with him striking fools out every fifth day?

New York Post

Katie Ledecky is adding to her gold-medal collection this week. EPA

Tomorrow marks 50 years since the passing of Title IX, which transformed the balance of women’s sports in this country. We’re now living in the era of the greatest women’s tennis player and women’s swimmer of all time.

Basketball legend Sue Bird is on a farewell tour of sorts . There’s no guarantee Serena Williams (“If I ever say farewell, I wouldn’t tell anyone,” she said last year) and Katie Ledecky will do the same. Appreciate them while you can.

Williams, 40, returned to competition yesterday following a nearly one-year hiatus. She played a doubles match with Ons Jabeur, and the newly formed duo rallied from a set down to win . They’re scheduled to be back in action today at Eastbourne, a grass-court tuneup before the start next week of Wimbledon, which Williams has entered as an unseeded singles player.

Serena Williams is back. Only she knows for how long. Action Images via Reuters

“I’m literally taking it one day at a time,” Williams told reporters . “I’m just not making a ton of decisions after this. … I love tennis and I love playing, or else I wouldn’t be out here, right? But I also love what I do off the court.”

Ledecky, 25, opened this week’s swimming world championships with a gold medal in the 400-meter freestyle (though rival Ariarne Titmus was not in the field) and then prevailed in her signature 1,500-meter freestyle, capturing a record-setting 17th world championships gold medal and record-tying 20th worlds medal overall (to go with seven gold medals and three silvers at the Olympics). She won that race by about 15 seconds:

The second-place finisher was … not close. Screengrab via YouTube

Ledecky is set to race the 800-meter freestyle as well (prelims tomorrow, final on Friday) — she’s the prohibitive favorite — and shows very few signs of slowing down as the 2024 Olympics in Paris come into view.

“You just have to take it year by year,” Ledecky said this week . “It’s awesome representing Team USA year after year, it’s an [honor] and a privilege, and it’s why I work hard.”

🏈 Deshaun Watson reaches settlement in all but four sexual misconduct lawsuits

🏈 Commanders owner Dan Snyder accused of sex assault by woman in 2009

🏈 Rob Gronkowski announces retirement from the NFL again

🏈 Ryan Fitzpatrick joins Amazon as NFL analyst: ‘Made a lot of sense’

Chet Holmgren is a projected top-three NBA draft pick with an amazing array of possible career outcomes. Getty Images

The NBA Draft conversation starts around these parts with the Knicks’ perch at No. 11. Is former Duke sharpshooter AJ Griffin the pick or someone else? Do they pony up to move into position — perhaps all the way to No. 4 — to select explosive former Purdue guard Jaden Ivey ? Do they move off the pick entirely? The scenarios are nearly limitless. (The Nets don’t own a draft pick, and are meanwhile occupied with Kyrie Irving’s whole deal .)

But zoom out and there’s no more intriguing question than the fate of Gonzaga one-and-done Chet Holmgren, the 7-foot-1, 195-pound beanpole who might be an evolutionary, ball-handling, 3-point-shooting, shot-swatting center — or might be a hopeless cruiserweight bullied into NBA irrelevance. It feels as if what’s at question is as much the boom or bust of one fun projected-top-three prospect as a default mode for evaluating novelty in sports (or in life, for that matter): That thing I’ve never seen before, is it dangerous or is it progress?

“I see myself in this new era, new style of basketball, where guys can do everything,” Holmgren told Sports Illustrated in a recent profile. And it’s not just wanting to go for it. I feel I can do everything, or get to that point, on offense and defense.”

A close second, it says here, in terms of intrigue is guard Shaedon Sharpe, who attended Kentucky during last season, but never appeared in a game. There’s precious little tape or consensus on Sharpe , the NBA equivalent of someone you pretend to date in high school. Oh, you don’t know him. He lives in Canada. But he was at the top of his class. And Calipari really wanted him. Sharpe tends to be projected in the Nos. 5-12 range, meaning if he tumbled a bit, the Knicks might have quite a decision to make.