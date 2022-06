Sheriff Rick Staly told a pre-dawn national television audience early Wednesday morning that Flagler County has had 12 deaths from drug overdoses so far this year, and that seizures of fentanyl, by volume, are up 275 percent so far this year, “the first five months compared to all of last year so there’s a huge wave coming of fentanyl,” he said. “Frankly, it’s already here.”

FLAGLER COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO