Sunny and 80s; air quality warning

By Chris Tomer
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDENVER (KDVR) — The Pinpoint Weather Team forecasts morning sunshine with afternoon clouds and upper 80s on Wednesday across the Front Range. The state will have an air quality warning in effect for high afternoon ozone...

Colorado Weather: Approaching Cold Front Will Mean Cool And Stormy First Weekend Of Summer

DENVER (CBS4) – It won’t feel like the first weekend of summer across most of Colorado thanks to a healthy flow of monsoon moisture from the subtropics, as well as a pair of summer cold fronts. By Saturday and Sunday most of the state will only be in the 60s and 70s for afternoon highs. But before the cooler air arrives we have one more very warm to hot day in store for most areas with highs on the far eastern plains climbing well into the 90s. For locations along and west of Interstate 25, including Denver, highs will be a...
Lightning activity results in shut down at Colorado resort

According to a tweet from Telluride Ski Area, posted at 11:12 AM, lightning temporarily shut down Lift 4, as well as the resort's bike park, on Thursday. That's not much of a story, in itself, but it is an important reminder for those entering Colorado's backcountry this weekend – lightning risk is expected to be present (along with snow) as monsoonal moisture moves through the state.
Showers & Thunderstorms Possible Again Friday

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Country Jam will be mostly dry this evening, but a stray shower or thunderstorm can’t be ruled out. Rain will be brief if it falls. There’s only a danger if there’s lightning and thunder involved. Otherwise, expect a partly to mostly cloudy evening with slow cooling through the 80s. Brief showers or thunderstorms are possible Friday afternoon and evening, too. Friday afternoon will warm toward 90 degrees for a high and then slowly cool through the 80s throughout the evening. Saturday will be warmer with a high in the lower 90s and only a small chance for a stray shower or thunderstorm in the afternoon or evening.
First round of summer snow coming to Colorado with wet weekend ahead

According to the National Weather Service, more snow may land on Colorado's highest peaks as another round of moisture moves into the state over upcoming days. Starting Thursday, monsoonal moisture is set to return to much of Colorado, continuing through the weekend. This will increase the chance of rain showers and thunderstorms, resulting in flash flooding risks in the area of burn scars. This increased risk and potential flooding could result in road closures and travel delays.
Colorado Wind Turbine Mysteriously Snaps in Half

Well this is something you don't see every day and I'll be honest with you, I've never seen anything like this before in my life and thankfully, nobody was injured or killed. According to 9 News, the incident occurred up in Logan County, in the northeastern part of the state on a wind farm that's only been up and running for about six months.
Denver Weather: Rain Is Possible Thursday And Friday, Many Areas Won’t Get Wet Until The Weekend

DENVER (CBS4) – Moisture originating from near Baja California in Mexico will make it feel more humid than normal in Colorado through the weekend. Most neighborhoods will also eventually get rain. For Denver and most of the Front Range on Thursday, a few showers or thunderstorms could drift east out of the high country mostly after 4 p.m. Severe weather is not expected and any rain in the metro area should be brief. Weather models were favoring the northwest side of the metro area for the best chance for rain late Thursday but that could change. (source: CBS) Meanwhile the chance for showers...
[BREAKING] Police standoff shuts down highway in Colorado mountain town

UPDATE 2:25 PM: A report from Summit Daily stated that the case involved a person with an arrest warrant. It was determined they were not at the scene. UPDATE 12:00 PM: This road has since reopened. More details about the reason behind the closure will likely emerge in upcoming hours and days. According to the Colorado Department of Transportation, police activity has shut down Colorado 9 in both directions at...
Firefighters extinguish trash fire in Adams County

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — Firefighters responded to a trash fire in north Denver on Friday morning. Adams County Fire Rescue said its crews were dispatched to a "large trash fire" and got it under control in the area of North Washington Street and East 53rd Avenue before 8:30 a.m. Friday.
Mountain lion caught on camera in downtown Denver

DENVER — Downtown Denver residents may catch a glimpse of a four-legged creature that found its way into the Mile High City. 9NEWS viewer Scott Harris caught a mountain lion on a security camera Thursday night at his Lower Highland home. It didn't seem to be up to any...
These housing markets are hotter than ever. But water is running out

According to local lore, in the early 1800’s French-Canadian fur traders were caught in a dreadful snowstorm, and, to lighten their load, they buried large amounts of poudre (gunpowder) in a cache (hiding place) along the banks of a river. Today, the Cache la Poudre River runs through modern-day Fort Collins, Colorado.
