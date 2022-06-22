Sunny and 80s; air quality warning

DENVER (CBS4) – It won’t feel like the first weekend of summer across most of Colorado thanks to a healthy flow of monsoon moisture from the subtropics, as well as a pair of summer cold fronts. By Saturday and Sunday most of the state will only be in the 60s and 70s for afternoon highs. But before the cooler air arrives we have one more very warm to hot day in store for most areas with highs on the far eastern plains climbing well into the 90s. For locations along and west of Interstate 25, including Denver, highs will be a...

DENVER, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO