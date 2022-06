LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Happy Thursday! Hot weather will continue as high pressure remains centered across the Southern Plains. Afternoon highs for about two-thirds of the area will see the triple digits, this includes areas along and west of I-44. Counties towards the east will see upper 90s. Regardless of what side of 100 you see today, just know it will be hot. Heat indicies will range from 100 to 105 degrees are expected this afternoon. Compared to average, air temperatures will be about 5 degrees above. Look for mostly sunny skies with light south winds at 5 to 15mph.

