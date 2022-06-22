Teacher charged with indecent behavior with a juvenile

LAFAYETTE, La. – United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced the sentencing of two defendants for illegally possessing firearms in the Western District of Louisiana. Brian Damar Paul, 35, of Lake Charles, Louisiana, was sentenced to 33 months in prison, followed by 3 years of supervised release, for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. On December 31, 2020, investigators with the Lake Charles Police Department were dispatched to a residence in Lake Charles. Prior to their arrival, investigators learned that the Paul was in the residence with a firearm and was refusing to leave. Upon their arrival, Paul was asked to step outside the residence and when he emerged, they observed him place a handgun in the trashcan near the front door. The firearm was seized and after being advised of his Miranda rights, Paul consented to an interview. Paul stated that he had stolen the firearm from a female friend while at her house and then brought it to his residence. When he saw investigators arrive, he threw the firearm in the trashcan. Paul has a previous felony conviction for armed robbery in 2008 and was prohibited from possessing a firearm or ammunition.

