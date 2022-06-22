ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highs climb back into the upper 80s on Wednesday

9News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIncreasing clouds Wednesday, with highs back...

www.9news.com

9NEWS

Weekend washout ahead? Monsoon rain moves in on Friday

COLORADO, USA — Widespread rain looks likely this weekend across Colorado, mostly thanks to the summertime monsoon. The heaviest rain will fall south of Interstate 70, though most of the state should get in on at least some rain over the next few days. In northern Colorado, including the...
9NEWS

Mountain lion caught on camera in downtown Denver

DENVER — Downtown Denver residents may catch a glimpse of a four-legged creature that found its way into the Mile High City. 9NEWS viewer Scott Harris caught a mountain lion on a security camera Thursday night at his Lower Highland home. It didn't seem to be up to any...
The Denver Gazette

Shooting leaves one dead in Sun Valley neighborhood

One person was killed and another was injured in a shooting in Denver's Sun Valley neighborhood on Thursday night. Police said the shooting happened in the area of 6th Avenue and Federal Boulevard. The Denver Police Department announced the shooting on Twitter at 9:12 p.m. Officers located two people who...
CBS Denver

Gross Reservoir Closed To Recreation After Deadly Accident

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Gross Reservoir will be closed to recreation for several weeks. This comes after last week’s deadly accident at the reservoir’s expansion project. (credit CBS) A dump truck carrying 7,000 pounds of rocks got too close to the edge of the road, the road collapsed, sending the dump truck rolling downhill into the water. The large dump truck loaded with approximately 7000 pounds of rock tumbled over rocks and trees into water about 35 feet deep.(credit: CBS) The driver, an engineer with six years of experience, worked for contractor Kiewit Barnard Construction. The vehicle is part of the...
OutThere Colorado

[BREAKING] Police standoff shuts down highway in Colorado mountain town

UPDATE 2:25 PM: A report from Summit Daily stated that the case involved a person with an arrest warrant. It was determined they were not at the scene. UPDATE 12:00 PM: This road has since reopened. More details about the reason behind the closure will likely emerge in upcoming hours and days. According to the Colorado Department of Transportation, police activity has shut down Colorado 9 in both directions at...
Westword

How Denver Solved the Tragic Mystery of Arnis Ironnecklace

On June 13, Westword published "Seventeen Bodies Denver Is Trying to Identify," which focused on efforts to discover the names of sixteen men and one female infant who'd died in Denver between 1970 and 2021. But the Office of the Medical Examiner, an agency operating under the auspices of the Denver Department of Public Health and Environment, couldn't reveal until this week that one of the mysteries had actually been solved seven days earlier.
9News

Denver Homes under $500,000

DENVER — Looking for your dream home in Denver? Check out five stunning homes from Opendoor, all under $500,000. Opendoor provides Denver residents with a simple, certain, and fast way to buy and sell homes, with the tap of a button. Visit Opendoor.com to learn more. 20811 E 45th...
OutThere Colorado

Boulder falls on vehicle traveling Colorado highway, injuring driver and closing lanes

According to Colorado State Patrol, a section of Highway 6, near Golden, was closed on Wednesday morning after a falling boulder struck an occupied vehicle. The initial report of the accident was received at about 6:30 AM. Upon arrival, it was determined that a 23-year-old male from Thornton had been driving the involved vehicle at the time of the incident. The initial investigation pointed to the vehicle colliding with a rockwall, which resulted in a boulder falling onto the vehicle.
David Heitz

Denver residents declare scooters a 'menace'

(Denver, Colo.) Denver City Councilmember Chris Hinds admits his survey about scooters lacked nuance. Hinds, who represents council district 10, surveyed constituents online and asked them whether they think scooters are a "menace." Of 1,300 respondents, 59 percent agreed scooters are a nuisance.
