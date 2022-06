Judge, having not homered in over a week, responded to Tuesday’s night off in a big way blasting home runs 26 and 27. Judge is hitting .302 with a 1.042 OPS and now has 52 RBI to go with those 27 homers in 255 at-bats this season. That is one home run every 9.45 ABs and an RBI every 4.9 AB. Just to make his upcoming arbitration hearing even more contentious, the big man has even stolen five bases. Keep in mind, Judge’s 2022 numbers are inadmissible in this hearing but they are still the gorilla in the room. Judge is about as big of a no-brainer start as there gets in fantasy sports as a whole.

