One of the most stunning and distinctive deer in the world is the white-tailed deer. Easily noticeable by the white tails that they are named for, white-tailed deer are one of the most common species of deer in the entire United States. Although not as large as some of the other members of the deer family, white-tailed deer are still known for the impressive size that bucks can reach. But just how big can they be? Join us as we discover the largest whitetail deer ever recorded!

ANIMALS ・ 9 DAYS AGO