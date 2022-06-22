ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Amazon Music Unlimited review: get your streaming fix on a budget

By Steve May
Louder
Louder
 3 days ago

Amazon Music Unlimited is the tribute band of music streaming services . It borrows heavily from its rivals, with a soundalike service, but doesn’t quite match them when it comes to artist curation and recommendations. But that doesn't mean you should right it off. Far from it, in fact.

If you know what you like - and being a Louder lifer that’s certain to be the case - it's actually a great value option when it comes to streaming. In fact, it may be one of the best value streaming deals you can get your hands on right now.

Amazon’s music catalogue is immense and the quality options are high. In this Amazon Music Unlimited review we’ll cover everything you need to know…

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Bb3a1_0gIM9Rqu00

Amazon Music Unlimited: Get 4 months free
Sign up to Amazon Music Unlimited between now and 11 July and you'll get four free months (if you're a Prime member) to sample as much music as you can fit into your lugs. Non-Prime members can get 3 months free. View Deal

Amazon Music Unlimited review: Features

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KjTDm_0gIM9Rqu00

(Image credit: Steve May)

When it comes to catalogue depth, Amazon Music Unlimited can go toe to toe with Apple Music and Tidal , boasting some 90 million tracks. However obscure your punk, prog or rock tastes, there’s a good chance you’ll find what you want.

At a glance

Price: Individual Plan £7.99/$8.99 monthly (for Amazon Prime users), £/$9.99 monthly for non-Prime users; £/$14.99 Family Plan monthly; Single device plan £3.99/$4.99 monthly

Sound Quality: HD quality 16-bit/44.1kHz, UHD quality up to 24-bit/192kHz

Spatial Audio: Yes

Sign up at Amazon Music

The UI is nothing if not familiar. The Amazon Music app presents a variety of themed Stations (including ‘My Soundtrack’), which groups artists and bands from your playback history, and throws genre matches in where appropriate, alongside ‘Made for you’ styled compilations based on your listening habits.

‘Because you follow Babymetal,’ it reasons sagely, you should like Ladybaby and Eskimo Callboy. OK, I’ll take that. Fair cop.

But Amazon Music Unlimited is not so smart when it comes to new releases, and will joyfully push heinous pop and dance when I’ve already made it clear that my taste buds lean more to Billy Idol than Billie Eilish.

Its ‘My Discovery Mix’ always appears a little too random. You get the feeling that Alexa has been charged with hammering together the playlists, and her heart isn't quite in it.

While Apple and Spotify , are migrating into the podcast space with gusto, Amazon Music is a little less fussed, and certainly doesn’t appear to be particularly phased about bagging exclusives, but there is a dedicated podcast catalogue to peruse.

In addition to streaming you can also download tracks for offline play. If you’ve got an Alexa-enabled smart speaker such as the stunning Amazon Echo Studio , it also integrates neatly with the music service, for seamless voice control.

Amazon Music Unlimited review: Sound

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0k0bdb_0gIM9Rqu00

(Image credit: Steve May)

Amazon Music Unlimited may be somewhat me-too in terms of operation and usability, but it delivers big time in audio quality. CD quality (16-bit with a sample rate of 44.1 kHz) tracks are standard, which it labels HD, and there’s an increasing amount of Hi-Res 24-bit content too, which it calls UHD.

If you’ve invested in a decent pair of high quality headphones for music , you’ll be well catered for.

Amazon Music Unlimited is also a big supporter of Dolby Atmos spatial audio mixes, good news, as there’s an increasing number of albums being released with an Atmos mix. Headphones will take these and give you a binaural listening experience, which can be as dizzying as the ferris wheel ride at Donnington.

Amazon Music Unlimited review: Verdict

When it comes down to bang for buck, Amazon Music Unlimited is arguably the best value music streaming service you can subscribe to right now, especially if you’re already an Amazon Prime subscriber. Pay just £7.99$8.99 or £/$9.99 and enjoy both hi-res tracks and spatial audio.

Hopefully, its curation algorithms will improve over time, which would really put it in the running against Apple Music and Spotify, but for now we’ll take the savings.

Amazon Music Unlimited review: The competition

Not yet ready to commit to Amazon Music Unlimited? Consider these alternatives…

Apple Music is comparable when it comes to audio quality and catalogue depth, and shows Amazon a clean pair of stack heels when it comes to music curation. And if you’re fully invested in Apple’s ecosystem, Spatial Audio comes with Dynamic Head tracking, which literally puts you in the middle of spatial audio mixes, provided you’re wearing a pair of AirPods Max.

Tidal and Qobuz also strut past Amazon Music Unlimited when it comes to quality and curation. Tidal’s HiFi tier has MQA Hi-Res Audio streams and Dolby Atmos sound mixes, but at £19.99 it’s twice the price, while Qobuz is just over a tenner a month and offers hi-res audio, but lacks spatial audio.

And of course, there’s Spotify. There’s always Spotify.

Comments / 0

Related
Fast Company

4 great Amazon Prime freebies you might not know you can get

If you subscribe to Amazon Prime, you’re probably doing it for the two-day shipping, the free video content, and . . . well, maybe that’s about it. But Amazon is a big company with a bevy of offerings, many of which are hard to find—including a bunch of other free stuff you get with your Prime membership.
SHOPPING
IndieWire

Last Week, Amazon Stock Was $2,440. Today, Almost Everyone Can Afford It

Click here to read the full article. Everyone enjoys buying things on Amazon; now, everyone can buy Amazon. The online retailer executed a 20-for-1 stock split on Friday, bringing the per-share price down from $2,440 at the end of last week to an opening bell price of $125 on Monday, the first day of trading on an adjusted basis. Previously existing shareholders received an extra 19 shares (so, 20 total) for each one they owned prior to the split. In March, Amazon’s board of directors approved the split and a new $10 billion buyback plan, upped from a prior plan for $5...
STOCKS
Business Insider

The 7 best free streaming services for TV and movies

There are several excellent free streaming services you can use to avoid paying for all of your TV show and movie consumption. Some of the best free streaming services include Peacock, Pluto TV, and The Roku Channel. Here are seven of the best streaming services to watch TV and movies...
TV SHOWS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Billie Eilish
Person
Alexa
BGR.com

The biggest Netflix movies in the world right now

The chatter in Hollywood these days when it comes to Netflix’s original movie strategy is that, while a new era is looming on the horizon (resulting in fewer, but bigger and splashier films from the streamer), a change of direction has been needed for a while now. The biggest...
TV SHOWS
Hello Magazine

Two beloved shows leaving Netflix in June – and fans aren't happy

Two fan favourite TV shows are leaving Netflix in June – so you might need to hurry up and binge-watch them before they go! According to What's on Netflix, Line of Duty and Glee will be leaving the streaming platform on 24 June and 30 June respectively – and it's fair to say that the fans aren't best pleased.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Streaming#Streaming Music#Amazon Music Unlimited#Apple Music And Tidal
TVGuide.com

The Top 20 Roku Channels 2022

Roku TVs and devices offer an affordable, easy way to access both on-demand and live content. Like a smartphone, Roku enables its users to find Roku apps (or Roku TV channels) that they want and then install them on their device. You'll find not just paid channels, but free channels on Roku as well in the Roku Channel Store.
NFL
ETOnline.com

Amazon Prime Day 2022 Was Just Announced — All the Details Plus Early Deals to Shop Now

Amazon has finally confirmed the dates for its massive two-day shopping event, which is taking place next month. For 2022, Amazon Prime Day is happening on Tuesday, July 12 and Wednesday, July 13. Amazon's biggest sale of the year will feature millions of deals across just about every category from electronics and home to fashion, beauty, and furniture — just to name a few.
RETAIL
CNET

Make Streaming TV Cheaper: Here's How to Churn Your Subscriptions

Netflix, Hulu, Disney Plus, HBO Max, Crunchyroll, Sling TV: Take your pick. You sign up for one or more of these services, stream until your favorite series ends its season run, then look for the next thing to watch. But how many platforms are you signed up for? Is it worth keeping a subscription active if you're not actively watching anything on it? I don't think so.
TV & VIDEOS
AOL Corp

Amazon just dropped the motherlode of weekend deals — starting at just $3

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Are you ready to get your shop on? Well, it's a good thing that Amazon just dropped a ton of summer weekend sales, ranging from smart TVs to air fryers to wardrobe wonders and just about everything in between. We've gathered all the best savings for you right here, so you can enjoy your spree without all that pesky research!
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Apple Music
NewsBreak
Amazon
Variety

Amazon Shows Off Alexa Speaking in the Voice of a Dead Relative

Click here to read the full article. “Hey Alexa, what’s another word for ‘creepy’?” In a demo that has drawn comparisons to dystopian series “Black Mirror,” Amazon revealed that it has developed a way for its Alexa voice assistant to replicate the speech of a dead relative — based on less than a minute of recorded audio of the original person. The ecommerce giant showed off the new technology Wednesday at its re:MARS conference, Amazon’s global artificial-intelligence event for machine learning, automation, robotics and space. In a video demo shown at the event, a young boy says, “Alexa, can Grandma finish reading...
CELEBRITIES
PC Gamer

Amazon is giving away 30 games including Mass Effect Legendary Edition on Prime Day

This year's Prime Day blowout will actually be a two-day affair, beginning on July 12. Prime Day (opens in new tab), the annual avalanche of can't-say-no prices on stuff you don't need but just gotta have, will be here soon, and this year's festivities will feature a very nice boon for gamers: More than 30 games, including some pretty good ones, will be free for the taking (opens in new tab) for Amazon Prime subscribers.
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

What is Tubi TV? Everything to know about the free streamer

These days, there’s a streaming service for practically everything. They’re not cheap, though, and it seems like the major streamers announce price hikes every few months. That’s what makes one option particularly compelling: Tubi TV is free. Contents. What is Tubi?. What can you watch on Tubi?
MLB
Louder

Louder

2K+
Followers
580
Post
356K+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, in-depth reviews, exclusive interviews, videos and more from the worlds of indie, hard rock, alt. rock, metal, punk and everything in between. If you’re a music fan, Louder is your one-stop destination for everything you need to know about the stuff you really care about.

 https://www.loudersound.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy