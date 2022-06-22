Woman, 89, stabbed to death in Croydon residential home

A man and a woman have been jailed after a 10-year-old boy was killed by a dog in an “utterly tragic and needless event”.Jack Lis was mauled to death by an American Bully or XL Bully dog called Beast while playing at a friend’s house in Pentwyn, Penyrheol, Caerphilly, South Wales, after school on November 8 last year.Amy Salter, 29, and Brandon Hayden, 19, were arrested and charged following the youngster’s death and appeared at Cardiff Crown Court on Friday to be sentenced.Salter previously admitted being a person in charge of a dog dangerously out of control, causing injury resulting...
