BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - An update on the lead water line replacement in Benton Harbor. The city says they’re ahead of schedule with the replacements with 66 percent of lead lines now replaced with new copper lines. Crews have replaced more than 500 lead service lines with copper over the past 30 days and are currently averaging 17 lead service line replacements per day. Six contractors currently have 15 crews working throughout the city.

BENTON HARBOR, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO