The 50 Heavy Metal Years trek continues as Judas Priest have just announced a set of fall 2022 U.S. tour dates with Queensryche. After embarking on a North American run earlier this year, Priest are currently making their way around Europe as part of their 50-year celebration. The newly-announced fall tour will kick off Oct. 13 in Wallingford, Conn. and conclude at the end of November. Queensryche are scheduled to join them for the entirety of the tour.

ROCK MUSIC ・ 5 DAYS AGO