Electronics

How to keep all of your devices safe this summer

By TechRadar Pro
 3 days ago
(Image credit: izusek / iStock)

After a long wait, summer is nearly here, and as the days get warmer and the evenings get longer, it’s time for many of us to relax and enjoy a well-earned break.

But if you aren’t jetting off anywhere just yet, this could be an ideal time to make sure all your devices are safe and secure, as hackers often take advantage of the holiday season to target victims who may be letting their guard down.

With many of us now splitting work between home and the office, this could be an ideal time to up your security game, so here’s some top tips to keep all your devices protected.

Keep everything protected

First off, (and repeating ourselves somewhat) - make sure all your smart devices are secure.

Although many of us are well aware of needing to make sure our laptops or desktops are protected, other devices often get forgotten. With many of us now working from home at least some of the time, it's never been more important to make sure the likes of tablets and smartphones, as well as other devices, both personal and work-related, such as printers and even internet routers are safe.

Bitdefender Total Security (opens in new tab) works across multiple platforms and software versions, and can be used on up to 15 devices per household, whether Windows, macOS, Android or iOS. It also offers vulnerability assessment that can scan for any vulnerabilities such as missing security patches and potentially unsafe system settings, then indicate the best fix.

Don’t get caught out by phishing emails

Phishing emails, where scammers target victims using legitimate-looking emails hiding malicious links, have been around for some time, but often still prove effective.

Often even using a real company’s branding and images to fool users into clicking, phishing emails remain a potent threat, but Bitdefender Total Security (opens in new tab) comes with a range of tools to make you stay protected from all the latest threats and make sure you don't get tricked.

This includes an advanced anti-phishing protection that helps sniff out and block any malicious websites that try to steal your financial data, passwords or credit card numbers, as well as an advanced filtering system warning if you visit websites that may try to scam you, hopefully helping to keep you safe.

Protect your personal data

Making sure your identity and personal information stays protected online has always been important, as this is often the data hackers are most desperate to get their hands on.

Always ensure any email or website asking for your personal data is legitimate, so that you aren’t giving away valuable data without knowing it.

Bitdefender Total Security (opens in new tab) comes with a range of tools to make sure you don’t fall victim to ID theft, including a strong privacy firewall alongside specialised social network protection. It also provides high-end threat detection systems to stop sophisticated malware alongside technologies to protect against zero-day attacks and multi-layer ransomware protection to keep your files safe.

Refresh those passwords

And when it comes to staying safe, having strong, unique passwords is another great way to create an extra level of security.

Having tough-to-crack passwords for all of your accounts should be common practice by now, as hackers only need to get access to one of your accounts to potentially access all of them if you reuse passwords.

While this may sound like a big challenge, Bitdefender Total Security (opens in new tab) features an in-built Password Manager tool to keep track of all your login details, safeguarding all the vital information and giving you one less thing to worry about.

