Pittsburg County, OK

Man sought in violent carjacking in Pittsburg County

By FOX23.com News Staff
 3 days ago
Jaycon Sena Pittsburg County Sheriff's Office/Facebook

CANADIAN, Okla. — The Pittsburg County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of a man involved in a violent carjacking at a Dollar General in Canadian Monday night.

Deputies said Jaycon Sena, 20, was staying at the Arrowhead State Park area and is believed to be headed to New Mexico.

Pittsburg County Sheriff Chris Morris said Sena was involved in a carjacking at a Dollar General after he stole a woman’s car who was just grocery shopping.

Morris said in a Facebook post Sena jumped in the victim’s dark blue 2012 Ford Escape and started backing up. The woman grabbed the door to try and stop Sena from stealing her vehicle, when she was run over, Morris said.

The woman was taken to the hospital. Her condition was not immediately known.

The Sheriff’s Office said they are offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect. If you have any information, call the Pittsburg County Sheriff’s Office at (918) 423-5858.

