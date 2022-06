Microsoft has this month revealed new updates it will be rolling out as well as a detailed roadmap of all the new features you can expect to enjoy when using the Microsoft Project software while planning your next project. If you have not yet used Project the software was first released way back in 1984 and since then has developed into the project management software used by millions worldwide. Microsoft Project was the company’s third Microsoft Windows-based application and soon established itself as the dominant PC-based project management software.

