New gun legislation compromise clears major hurdle in the Senate

The split comes as Cheney is facing a fierce August primary and is reportedly courting Democrats to vote for her. Rep. Liz Cheney, frequent rhetorical target for former President Trump and his allies, managed to both embrace and buck her party Friday. Shot: The Wyoming Republican celebrated the Supreme Court’s...
The House passed the most sweeping legislation designed to prevent gun violence in nearly 30 years on Friday, sending the bill to President Joe Biden’s desk to be signed into law. The bill passed the House 234-193 on Friday afternoon, with 14 Republicans voting with all Democrats to support...
Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. The Supreme Court voted 6-3 to overturn Roe v. Wade on Friday, upending a 50-year precedent. The controversial decision was widely expected after Politico published a leaked draft in May, but the legal risks for employers in a post-Roe world still await definition.
Hours before Roe v. Wade was overturned and federal abortion rights were obliterated by the United States Supreme Court, 20 Black congresswomen urged President Joe Biden to declare a national public health crisis regarding abortion rights and reproductive justice. In an open letter published in USA Today, the female lawmakers,...
The Supreme Court on Friday incinerated Roe v. Wade like an old oil rag, laying the groundwork for states to ban abortion for the first time since the 1970s. So, it seems like a good time to check in with Kyrsten Sinema and Joe Manchin, the two Democrats who’ve functionally blocked their party from passing federal legislation protecting the right to choose by opposing changes to the Senate filibuster, and who, in Manchin’s case, also voted outright against a bill that would have codified Roe’s safeguards (and a bit more) in May. Surely they must have something meaningful to say.
Michelle Obama and Amy Schumer are leading the furious public criticism of the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade today - with the former First Lady slamming the move as 'horrifying' while warning that it will have 'devastating consequences' for women across the US. Dozens of celebrities have...
Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas said landmark high court rulings that established gay rights and contraception rights should be reconsidered now that the federal right to abortion has been revoked. Thomas wrote that those rulings "were demonstrably erroneous decisions." The cases he cited are Griswold vs. Connecticut, in which the...
A decision by the U.S. Supreme Court on Friday overturned the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling, undoing a half-century of legal precedent that had established and maintained abortion as a protected constitutional right within the United States. The court’s 6-3 vote upheld a strict abortion ban in Mississippi, while a...
Senator Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota joins Saturday TODAY to discuss the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, allowing states to ban or restrict abortion. "I don't think that a woman in Minnesota should be treated differently than a woman in Texas,” she said.June 25, 2022.
NBC News’ Julie Ainsley spoke with a woman who was 9-months pregnant that called the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe V. Wade “horrible” and said she doesn’t know how to protect her unborn child if they won’t “have the options that they need to make bodily choices.”June 24, 2022.
WASHINGTON (AP) — More than a month ago, a stunning leak of a draft opinion by Justice Samuel Alito indicated that the Supreme Court was prepared to take the momentous step of overruling the landmark decision in Roe v. Wade from 1973 and stripping away women’s constitutional protections for abortion.
Juul e-cigarettes will remain on store shelves for now as a federal appeals court put a temporary hold on the FDA’s order to stop selling the products. In their emergency motion, Juul called it an “extraordinary and unlawful action” that would cause irreparable harm.June 25, 2022.
As the national gas average hovers around $5 a gallon, President Joe Biden is calling on Congress to implement a three-month pause on the federal gas tax but critics in Congress are skeptical. NBC’s Maggie Vespa reports for TODAY.June 23, 2022.
