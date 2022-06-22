What You Need To Know To Wall-Mount A TV

Monitors and TVs are one of those things you tend to set up and then forget about, despite how much of our lives we spend staring at them. As the days and weeks wear on, these invaluable parts of our daily routine collect dust, pet hair, liquid droplets, and other debris, just like any other surface in your home. You probably paid hundreds, if not thousands of dollars for the device, so you want to be sure you're cleaning it the right way, without doing any damage to it. We're here to show you the simple, dirt-cheap method that's still the absolute best, safest way to get your flat screen TV or monitor sparkling clean.

ELECTRONICS ・ 29 DAYS AGO