Electronics

What You Need To Know To Wall-Mount A TV

By Dimitrius Jones
House Digest
House Digest
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Wall-mounted TVs offer a sleek, modern look to any room and can free up valuable floor space. Here's what you need to know for a correct...

www.housedigest.com

Apartment Therapy

6 Things You Don’t Need in Your Living Room, According to Designers

Aside from the kitchen, which many refer to as “the heart of the home,” your living room is one of the most important spaces to spend a little time getting the decor right, as it’s a hub that also serves multiple purposes. It’s a place for lounging after a long day, a gathering space for watch parties and movie nights, and a quiet retreat for opening a good book. Therefore, it’s most people’s goal to create a living room that’s both cozy and functional, two adjectives that don’t always go hand in hand.
INTERIOR DESIGN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Television#What You Need#Need To Know#Home Depot
Family Handyman

10 Interesting Wood Fence Ideas

Find the wood fence design of your dreams with these inspiring ideas, including DIY and professional installation. A basket weave fence, like this one from @robertnehin, has the same durability as a solid privacy fence, but the texture is much more interesting to look at. The double basket weave style shown here (meaning there are two weaves instead of one in between each post) lets light and air pass through and gives the fence a soft finish.
HOME & GARDEN
ZDNet

How to clean any flat screen TV or monitor

Monitors and TVs are one of those things you tend to set up and then forget about, despite how much of our lives we spend staring at them. As the days and weeks wear on, these invaluable parts of our daily routine collect dust, pet hair, liquid droplets, and other debris, just like any other surface in your home. You probably paid hundreds, if not thousands of dollars for the device, so you want to be sure you're cleaning it the right way, without doing any damage to it. We're here to show you the simple, dirt-cheap method that's still the absolute best, safest way to get your flat screen TV or monitor sparkling clean.
ELECTRONICS
People

Amazon Shoppers Say This Vacuum Has 'Better Features' Than a Dyson, and It's Just $130

If your vacuum cleaner has been incapable of suctioning up big crumbs and pet hair, it's likely time to invest in a new device. Start with the VacLife Stick Vacuum Cleaner, which is currently on sale at Amazon. The stick vacuum is designed with a 180-watt motor that can effortlessly pick up debris, dust, crumbs, and hair. Thanks to the V-shaped roller brush, you won't have to constantly stop to pull out tangled pieces of hair; plus, the motor head is equipped with a set of LED lights that immediately illuminate all the dark corners of the house. Users can employ the vacuum on a host of surfaces, including wooden floors, marble, and carpets.
ELECTRONICS
knowtechie.com

Beat the heat with the ZERO BREEZE Mark 2 portable air conditioner

ZERO BREEZE is a global tech-driven outdoor living brand. With ZERO BREEZE Mark 2, it elevates your outdoor experience to keep you cool anywhere. ZERO BREEZE Mark 2 is the latest portable air conditioner from the company. It’s essential for an ultimate experience during outdoor activities this summer. “Our...
ELECTRONICS
Architectural Digest

In This 700-Square-Foot Parisian Apartment, Greenery and Graphic Elements Meet

Built in 2015, the apartment lacked any vintage appeal or attractive patina. “It was very new, and not really charming,” says Nicolas Payet of the interior design agency Marn Déco. “And the owners wanted both a natural feel and a style that would remind them of New York, where they previously lived.” The project—located in Montreuil, a suburb of Paris—was designed to channel their tastes, with natural materials, woods, and colors—primarily shades of green. The owner, who works at home, also wanted a remote workspace where he could have some privacy and quiet without feeling entirely cut off from family life.
INTERIOR DESIGN
CNET

Yes, You Need to Clean Your Dishwasher. Here's How

This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. Your dishwasher may be used to clean things, but it also needs to be cleaned every now and then. Giving it a little TLC can make it wash better, smell better and can prevent overflows. Luckily, cleaning your dishwasher is pretty simple.
TECHNOLOGY
