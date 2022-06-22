ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Louisiana student receives surprise gift from Pharrell

By Paula Jones
CBS 42
CBS 42
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0847hZ_0gIM5F4u00

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — When a Grammy Award-winning star surprises someone with a gift, it’s an unforgettable moment.

This is likely how Southern University junior, Robyn Hugues felt last week when internationally recognized rapper/producer Pharrell surprised her with a life-changing gift.

No more mugshots? New restriction laws take effect in Louisiana

According to a Tuesday, June 21 post on the university’s official Facebook page , the 49-year-old rapper shocked Hughes and four other NAACP youth leaders by offering to pay off their student loan debt.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=495zoH_0gIM5F4u00
Image Credit: Southern University/NAACP

BET says the surprise was announced during a Washington D.C. panel event organized by the NAACP. The event’s theme was the Black student debt crisis.

In the coming months, President Biden is reportedly expected to announce more on a plan to clear up to $10,000 of student debt to individuals with qualifying income.

In the meantime, Hugues and four of her fellow NAACP youth leaders are likely very happy to experience the feeling of having their student loans paid off.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.

Comments / 10

Katrina Sanders Brim
3d ago

Way to Go...Debt is big on most college students. Congrats to Them....Thanks to Him 💚💛💜

Reply
6
McGee Pamela Rivers
3d ago

look at the gang symbols being displayed in this pic! sheds light on what's behind this debt gifts. let's see the pic of all the white kids whose debt Pharrell paid off.

Reply(4)
3
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
State
Louisiana State
City
Washington, LA
Local
Louisiana Sports
Local
Louisiana Entertainment
City
Baton Rouge, LA
CBS 42

Wendy’s employees arrested after fighting in Louisiana restaurant

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, police were dispatched to Wendy’s located on the 100 block of Thomas Road in West Monroe, Louisiana in reference to a disturbance. As officers entered the restaurant, they made contact with 18-year-olds Alaisha Mournae Mitchell and Desiree Nicole Washington. According to authorities, Washington mentioned that she and her […]
WEST MONROE, LA
hotnewhiphop.com

Pharrell's "Something in the Water" Leaves Fans Upset With Safety Conditions

Pharrell Williams’ "Something in the Water” festival was held over the weekend in Washington D.C., and many fans voiced their frustrations over the conditions they were subjected to at the event. Fans on social media complained about overcrowded sets, having personal items stolen, technical difficulties, and more. One...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pharrell
defpen

Pharrell Uncertain If ‘Something In The Water’ Will Return To Virginia Next Year

This weekend, Pharrell’s Something In The Water has brought the world’s best and brightest performers to the nation’s capital. From Usher to Justin Timberlake, there has been no shortage of star power throughout the weekend. While it has been great to see what the legendary producer has done to bring superstars to Independence Avenue, it’s hard to ignore the reality that this festival was designed and developed in Pharrell’s home state, Virginia.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Student Debt Crisis#Student Loans#Nexstar Media Inc
Variety

Lil Wayne Cancels Governors Ball Performance

Click here to read the full article. Just three days after he replaced Migos on the lineup for New York’s Governors Ball this weekend — and just hours before he was due to perform — Lil Wayne has pulled out due to “flight disruption” and been replaced on the bill by A$AP Ferg (who prefers to be known as just Ferg), the festival announced late Friday afternoon. Due to flight disruptions, Lil Wayne will no longer be performing this evening. Lineup replacement to follow. — The Governors Ball (@GovBallNYC) June 10, 2022 LINEUP UPDATE: NYC native @ASAPferg will be returning to the main...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Nationwide Report

Caroline Smith and Chloe Hamilton, both 16, dead after a crash in Ascension Parish (Ascension Parish, LA)

Caroline Smith and Chloe Hamilton, both 16, dead after a crash in Ascension Parish (Ascension Parish, LA)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 16-year-old Caroline Smith and 16-year-old Chloe Hamilton, both from Prairieville, as the girls who lost their lives following a single-vehicle accident on Sunday afternoon in Ascension Parish. As per the initial information, the fatal car crash took place on LA 417 near Bayou Manchac [...]
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NAACP
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Celebrities
CBS 42

2 Tuscaloosa women charged with disorderly conduct due to social media post

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Tuscaloosa Police Department has charged a second person in relation to a social media post threatening violence against African-Americans made earlier this week. Emily Elizabeth Cornett, 20, was charged Friday with disorderly conduct. She was jailed onthe misdemeanor charge Friday afternoon with bond set at $500. Sydney Angela Holder, 20, of […]
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Complex

Boosie Badazz Tears Up While Paying Tribute to Trouble at Rapper’s Funeral: ‘That Was My Boy’

A week after Trouble was shot and killed at the age of 34, the Atlanta rapper’s funeral took place on Monday at the House of Hope church in Decatur, Georgia. During Monday’s homegoing services, which you can watch in full above, Boosie Badazz paid his final respects to the slain Atlanta rapper, as he grew emotional while reflecting on his friendship with Trouble.
DECATUR, GA
CBS 42

Woman arrested after infant found dead at Mississippi hotel

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) — Clinton police arrested a woman after a two-month-old infant was found deceased at a hotel. On Tuesday, June 21, police were called out to the Econo Lodge where the infant was found. Investigators said Darla Luke was charged with felony child neglect. The other children in her custody were placed with […]
CLINTON, MS
CBS 42

CBS 42

43K+
Followers
10K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

"CBS 42 is dedicated to providing central Alabama with ""Local Coverage You Can Count On"" for local, traffic, severe weather, sports, and breaking news at https://www.cbs42.com/"

 https://www.cbs42.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy