Louisiana student receives surprise gift from Pharrell

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — When a Grammy Award-winning star surprises someone with a gift, it’s an unforgettable moment.

This is likely how Southern University junior, Robyn Hugues felt last week when internationally recognized rapper/producer Pharrell surprised her with a life-changing gift.

According to a Tuesday, June 21 post on the university’s official Facebook page , the 49-year-old rapper shocked Hughes and four other NAACP youth leaders by offering to pay off their student loan debt.

Image Credit: Southern University/NAACP

BET says the surprise was announced during a Washington D.C. panel event organized by the NAACP. The event’s theme was the Black student debt crisis.

In the coming months, President Biden is reportedly expected to announce more on a plan to clear up to $10,000 of student debt to individuals with qualifying income.

In the meantime, Hugues and four of her fellow NAACP youth leaders are likely very happy to experience the feeling of having their student loans paid off.

