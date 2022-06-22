ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Porsche 911 GT3 RS spied testing in no camouflage

Cover picture for the articleA new batch of spy photos catches the new 911 GT3 RS with seemingly no camouflage. It boasts some serious aerodynamic parts to create lots of downforce. Starting at the front, the fascia is similar to the regular GT3 but with vertical fins on each side. The bonnet gains a pair...

motor1.com

Modified Mini with Hayabusa engine drag races tuned Mustang GT

The Mini might not be a car famous for its high-horsepower output, but it’s a small package with a lot of performance potential. A new Carwow video pits a heavily modified Mini, packing a Hayabusa engine, against a lightly tuned Ford Mustang GT to demonstrate how the little Mini can keep up with the beastly Ford.
CARS
Motorious

America’s Supercar: 2005 Ford GT

Celebrate Ford's rich racing history with this GT. Ford has a rich racing history surrounding its iconic GT40 that won "24 Hours of LeMans" four consecutive times from 1966-1969. Decades later, Ford unveiled a GT40 concept car at the Detroit Auto Show back in 2002, and it hyped up car enthusiasts for the possibility of a production mid-engine racecar. Shortly after, Ford released its plan to produce a different version of the GT40 concept car, and the first-gen Ford GT was born.
CARS
Motorious

Overgrown Secret Garden Of Classic Cars

These cars have sat for far too long and are now ready to take on the world once again!. European car enthusiasts can be pretty crazy sometimes because of their intense passion for Porsche, BMW, and Jaguar. This comes with good reason as companies like the brands mentioned above have been pushing the limits of what a car can do for over a century. Mercedes has the 300 SL, Porsche has the 911, and BMW has the M3. However, all of these cars have one thing in common. They were created from a sheer love for racing and a fiery dedication to being the best on the track. The cars' competitive air has made them highly desirable and collectible cars. One particular model that is not nearly as well known as the ionic 911 but is likely even more valuable is the 912. Usually, these cars can be pretty hard to find, but that is precisely what one lucky automotive YouTuber has just done.
BUYING CARS
Truth About Cars

Rare Rides Icons: Lamborghini’s Front-Engine Grand Touring Coupes (Part III)

After Lamborghini’s 350GTV show car debuted in Turin, Ferruccio Lamborghini was very intent on turning the coupe’s good publicity into sales of a real production Lamborghini. But the prototype lacked running gear, an engine that fit under its hood, and there were many other miscellaneous issues. As we learned last time, redesign work began on the GTV’s chassis, engine, and body at a furious pace. That’s where we pick up today.
CARS
Motorious

1968 Pontiac GTO Convertible Begs To Be Driven

This GTO is a great piece of American automotive history with style and speed on its side. The Pontiac GTO has been an icon in the automotive industry for being one of the first muscle cars to ever hit the mainstream market. Combining a big V8 with a smaller body and good styling, this car quickly became a pioneer of American performance vehicles. The car's history started the same way most legendary GM vehicles became popular; it started as a high-performance trim of a pre-existing model. Eventually, the GTO became its own car, and now you would be hard-pressed to find a more desirable American muscle car. This particular vehicle is likely one of the most valuable examples of the Pontiac legend we all know and love.
CARS
motor1.com

UK: BMW M3 Touring MotoGP Safety Car unveiled with centre exhaust

BMW has picked the 2022 Goodwood Festival of Speed as the venue to mark the public debut of its first-ever M3 Touring. Not only that but the super estate is joined by the MotoGP Safety Car. Aside from the obvious changes, the belated AMG C63 Estate rival gets an assortment of upgrades from the M Performance catalogue. Changes start at the front where there's a chunky carbon fibre spoiler lip along with a pair of canards on each side of the bumper.
CARS
MotorAuthority

Lanzante returns with P1 Spider

The McLaren P1 has been out of production for several years, but British motorsport and engineering firm Lanzante continues to build new versions of the plug-in hybrid hypercar from existing cars. The latest is a limited-edition P1 Spider, which debuts at the 2022 Goodwood Festival of Speed. To ensure that...
CARS
motor1.com

Are sport cars the next endangered species of the auto industry?

Continuing changes in global car consumer demand are producing some clear winners and losers over the last few years. As the demand of light vehicles continues to face challenges and the economies around the world get ready for an upcoming recession, there’s one particular segment that is in serious trouble, the sport cars.
CARS
MotorAuthority

2023 Bentley Continental GT Mulliner takes place as two-door's new flagship model

Bentley on Tuesday announced upgraded Continental GT Mulliner coupe and GT Mulliner convertible models that will sit atop the Continental range. Scheduled to debut publicly at the 2022 Goodwood Festival of Speed, the Mulliner models combine performance upgrades from the Bentley Continental GT Speed with the more luxurious detailing from previous Mulliner models.
CARS
Road & Track

The Porsche GT4 RS Is the Cayman That Finally Beats the 911

The Cayman Complex is a phenomenon I identified about seven years ago. While the concept isn’t limited to Porsches, the Cayman is the ultimate example. It means an automaker knows how to build the best-possible car but chooses not to. This story originally appeared in Volume 11 of Road...
CARS
MotorAuthority

McLaren Artura GT4 revealed ahead of Goodwood Festival of Speed

The McLaren Artura is getting a GT4 racing variant. Debuting at the 2022 Goodwood Festival of Speed, it replaces the 570S GT4 as McLaren's lower-tier customer race car. Compared to the GT3 class that is the domain of the McLaren 720S GT3, GT4 has more restrictions on modifications. So the Artura GT4 retains most of the road car's bodywork, but with a large front splitter, dive planes, a front duct, and a rear spoiler to generate more downforce on the track.
CARS
motor1.com

Bentley Speed Six continuation series revives classic pre-war race car

What's old is new again at Bentley, and we mean that literally. Through Bentley Mulliner, the iconic Speed Six from the late 1920s will return as a continuation series. Only 12 will be built, and if you have the cash to get one, it's already too late. Each one is spoken for.
CARS
Motor1.com

Ford Electric SuperVan Races Into Goodwood With Nearly 2,000 HP

After three iterations, the Ford SuperVan has lost its combustion engine as the latest bonkers van from the Blue Oval is purely electric. Packing no fewer than four motors, the one-off contraption has nearly 2,000 horsepower to achieve a 0 to 62 mph (100 km/h) run in less than two seconds. It was developed in secret by Ford Performance with help from racing specialists STARD while the design was penned by the automaker's talented team in Cologne.
CARS
motor1.com

McLaren seals Formula E powertrain deal with Nissan for Gen3 era

McLaren's incoming Formula E squad has signed a deal with Nissan to use the Japanese manufacturer's powertrains throughout the entirety of the Gen3 rules cycle, starting from the 2022-23 season. Following its announcement that it would purchase of the Mercedes team, McLaren has been preparing for its first season in...
MOTORSPORTS
motor1.com

Marko: Mercedes F1 push for FIA help on porpoising has "backfired"

In the wake of a push from a number of drivers, including Mercedes duo George Russell and Lewis Hamilton, asking the FIA to help address the extreme bouncing on safety grounds, the governing body moved into action ahead of the Canadian Grand Prix. It issued a technical directive revealing plans...
MOTORSPORTS
motor1.com

Tesla's retractable door handles leave road rage aggressor baffled

Tesla's retractable door handles have often been in the news for all the wrong reasons ever since the automaker decided to adopt this system on the original Model S in 2012. While the company has solved many of the system's teething issues, the door handles still have sizeable dedicated threads on Tesla owners' forums. Common issues include frozen door handles in the winter that prevent them from popping out, internal wires breaking that cause the doors not to open, or simply door handles that refuse to extend from the body of the door because of gear/cog failures.
CARS
motor1.com

Triumph just bought electric children's off-road bike maker OSET

It’s the last half of June, 2022, and Triumph Motorcycles is doubling down on two things: Its upcoming motocross and enduro range, and its electric motorcycle development. We’ve seen ample evidence of both of these things recently, since the House of Hinckley has issued regular updates about the state of both of those projects.
BICYCLES

