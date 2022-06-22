ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Voices of Unity: Fashion Talks

By Jazmin Bailey
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 3 days ago

CLEVELAND (WJW) – When you think of fashion, a number of cities come to mind. But what about Cleveland?

Meet Fashion Talks.

FOX 8’s Jazmin Bailey shows us how the company isn’t just talking about diversity but making real change in our Voices of Unity series.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc.

