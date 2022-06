A cold front moved through yesterday and it did bring a few showers and storms. On the backside of this boundary, we’ll catch a brief break from the humidity and heat this afternoon. It’s not going to be that much cooler but areas northeast of Springfield will feel even nicer. We’re tracking our next disturbance today though. A warm front is lifting our way and it eventually brings a return to more warmth and more humid conditions. It also brings a slim chance for showers and storms this afternoon. The heat really ramps back up on Friday with highs in the mid and upper 90s. Heat index values will likely get into the triple digits to end the week too so remember those heat safety precautions.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 2 DAYS AGO