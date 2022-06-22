ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Detroit police seek suspects in quintuple drive-by shooting that left one dead

By Wwj Newsroom
DETROIT (WWJ) -- Detroit police are looking for the suspects who fired several shots from inside a mini-van, striking five people and killing one.

On Saturday, June 19, at approximately 10:15 p.m., in the area of Healy and Stockton, unknown suspects fired shots from a white-colored Chrysler mini-van into a crowd at a gathering before fleeing the scene.

Five victims were struck, including a 24-year-old man who was fatally shot.

An additional 24-year-old man was listed in critical condition and is still being treated for his injuries. Two other males (ages 29 and 19) along with a 31-year-old woman were treated for their injuries and have since been released from the hospital.

If anyone recognizes the vehicle or has any information pertaining to this incident, please call the Detroit Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up. You will remain 100% anonymous.

