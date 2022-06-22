Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Fold 3 join the eSIM gang for dual phone line fun

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 and the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 both boast an eSIM and now, thanks to a new software update, users in the US will actually be able to use it.

The update also brings support for Dual SIM and Dual Standby (DSDS), meaning that users of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 and the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 can use both a traditional SIM and eSIM at the same time, with two different numbers on the phone.

Some camera improvements are also available courtesy of the software update, including higher photo quality when shooting with third-party social or camera apps. There’s also ‘Auto framing’ for video mode and some video call apps. For the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, there is now support for the telephoto lens in Pro mode, as well as night portrait improvements and added stability and security.

The update is rolling out for T-Mobile and unlocked models of both phones in the US, with other carriers expected to be added soon. eSIMs are already supported on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 and the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 in many other regions worldwide.

What is an eSIM?

Quite simply, an eSIM is a digital SIM - a small chip embedded inside a smartphone that acts just like a traditional SIM card. As an eSIM is part of the phone itself there is no inserting of any kind or swapping SIM cards if you change network provider.

How do eSIMs work?

When you buy a smartphone with eSIM, in order to get it up and running you simply choose your network provider and contact them to activate it for you sand they can then update it as required. Given there is no physical card, eSIMs allow you to have plans from more than one network stored on your phone, but as with a traditional SIM you can only use one at a time.

However, as with the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 and the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 Dual SIM and Dual Standby (DSDS), allows use of both a traditional SIM and eSIM at the same time - so you can have with two different numbers and networks on the same phone - great if you want to separate work life from home life with two mobiles.

eSIM advantages

There are several advantages to having a smartphone with eSIM with the biggest being the ability to switch phone networks with ease. The ability to switch networks without waiting for a new one in the post or visiting a physical shop is a biggy – you can just switch whenever you want, eSIM makes it seamless and almost instant.

As eSIMs allow you to store plans from more than one network provider, users benefit from being able to switch quickly between them. This is a gamechanger when you find yourself with no signal and need to use your phone. People who travel a lot with benefit immensely from this technology, as they’ll be able to switch to local network/tariff depending on where there are and so avoiding roaming charges.

Lastly, as eSIMs become the norm, we expect to see smartphone specifications get an extra boost as result – being as they take up less physical space on a phone than a SIM card that space could be well used elsewhere. Bigger batteries all round perhaps!

