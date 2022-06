ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – This week on Empire State Weekly we’re discussing the landmark ruling from the Supreme Court regarding concealed carry laws. The ruling struck down a law established in New York back in 1913 requiring applicants to explain their reasoning for needing a concealed carry license. The ruling has drawn mixed reactions from both sides of the issue, some saying it’s a victory for the second amendment, while others call it a step backward for limiting the prevalence of guns in the public.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 19 HOURS AGO