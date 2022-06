The father of Tyre Sampson, the 14-year-old who fell to his death while on the Orlando FreeFall ride in March, is calling for the attraction to be permanently shut down. During a press conference on Monday alongside attorneys Ben Crump and Natalie Jackson, per regional outlet WTSP, Yarnell Sampson—Tyre’s father—addressed the recent release of an autopsy report and questioned the handling of his son’s death at Florida’s ICON Park.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO