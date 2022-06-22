ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, NY

Teammates in high school to remain teammates in college

By Mel Busler
wwnytv.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePHILADELPHIA, New York (WWNY) - Ramsey Burnard and Michael Davis were not only teammates in high school, now they’ll be teammates in college....

www.wwnytv.com

Comments / 1

Related
wwnytv.com

Student athletes honored; Rapids fall to Auburn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Italian American Civic Association recognized the Graf and Gaffney award winners at the club on Bellew Avenue in Watertown. The top male and female athletes from Watertown High School and IHC were honored at a dinner Wednesday night. After a couple of years off...
WATERTOWN, NY
wwnytv.com

2 Red & Black alums heading to Hall of Fame

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Two former Watertown Red & Black football players have a special weekend coming up. They will be part of a special fraternity. Mark Loftus and Patrick Britton share a bond with the Red & Black. They got together recently with other alumni at the Watertown Elks Club.
WATERTOWN, NY
wwnytv.com

The Class of 2022 celebrated Friday night

PHILADELPHIA, New York (WWNY) - Plenty of pomp and circumstance was played across the North Country Friday night. The iconic send off tune played at Indian River Central School, one of many districts across the tri-county region holding high school graduation ceremonies for the Class of 2022 on Friday. Over...
PHILADELPHIA, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
New York City, NY
City
Ohio, NY
State
New York State
City
Philadelphia, NY
Philadelphia, NY
Education
wwnytv.com

WWNY Blast From the Past: beating the heat in 2005

Friday Sports: Watertown Rapids players look to overcome early season adversity. WWNY Watertown Summer Block Party series kicks off Friday. WWNY What is disc golf and would it take off in Watertown?. Updated: 5 hours ago.
WATERTOWN, NY
wwnytv.com

WWNY Exploring local foods

Friday Sports: Watertown Rapids players look to overcome early season adversity. WWNY Blast From the Past: beating the heat in 2005. WWNY Watertown Summer Block Party series kicks off Friday. Updated: 6 hours ago. WWNY What is disc golf and would it take off in Watertown?. Updated: 6 hours ago.
WATERTOWN, NY
wwnytv.com

Richard C. Baker, 77, formerly of LaFargeville

LAFARGEVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Richard C. Baker, 77, formerly of LaFargeville passed away Tuesday, June 21, 2022, while being a resident at Samaritan Keep Home in Watertown since August 2019. Calling hours will be Wednesday, June 29, at Cummings Funeral Service, Inc., Watertown from 5:00 - 7:00pm. Funeral services...
WATERTOWN, NY
wwnytv.com

Gwendolyn J. “Gwen” Hack, 94, of Lowville

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Gwendolyn J. “Gwen” Hack, 94, a resident of Lewis County Health System Nursing Home, formerly of Brookside Senior Living Community and Beaver Falls, passed away on Thursday, June 23, 2022 at the nursing home. A funeral service will be held at 3:00 p.m....
LOWVILLE, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High School
wwnytv.com

Linda E. Towne, 78, of Carthage

CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Linda E. Towne, 78, of 607 State Street died peacefully on Wednesday evening, June 22, 2022, at the St. Joseph’s Hospital in Syracuse, NY where she had been a patient for a few days. Linda was born on December 29, 1943, in Hammond, NY to the late Oliver & Ruby (Smith) Gordinier. She attended school at the Augustinian Academy in Carthage. Linda was primarily a homemaker. Services will be held privately by the family. She married Donald Leroy Towne on February 8, 1960, in Harrisville, New York. Mr. Towne died in 1971. Linda is survived by her daughter, Deborah Lynn Towne Morgan, Carthage; a stepson, Anthony Sakowski, Jr., North Carolina; a special friend, Tanya Hanzel, of Carthage and several nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by many siblings, Thelma Marcellus, Leonna Pennock, Muriel Slate, Llewyln Gordinier, Oliver Gordinier, Anita Ellis, Merrill Gordinier, and a son- in law Titus Briscoe Morgan. She will be dearly missed, she was the most loving, caring person and would do anything for anyone. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc. located at 500 State Street, Carthage, NY 13619.
CARTHAGE, NY
wwnytv.com

Jeffrey F. Sauter, 66, of Lowville

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Jeffrey F. Sauter, 66, of State Route 26, passed away at his home on June 21, 2022. A funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, June 25, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at St. Peter’s Catholic Church, Lowville, with Monsignor Dennis Duprey officiating. Burial will follow in Croghan Mennonite Cemetery. Calling hours will be held from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. prior to the Mass, at the church. Contributions may be made to the Lowville Fire Department, P.O. Box 81, Lowville, NY 13367 or Lewis County Search and Rescue, 7740 W. State Street, Lowville, NY 13367. Arrangements are with Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc., Lowville.
LOWVILLE, NY
wwnytv.com

Duane R. Lehman, 68, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Duane R. Lehman, 68, of 24300 Gotham Street Road, Watertown, NY passed away Tuesday, June 21, 2022 at Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, NY. He is survived by his beloved wife, Wendy; two sons and daughters-in-law, Nathan A. and Sarah of Watertown; Trevor Jon and Erika Lehman of Baldwinsville; one granddaughter, Olivia Lehman; two brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Bill and Judi Houppert of Lowville; Lawrence Jr. and Kathleen Woodruff of Canastota, NY; a niece, Meghann and Ross Piciucco of Fayetteville; aunts and cousins. He is predeceased by his parents, Myron (Mike) and LaJune Lehman and a sister, Janell L. Woodruff.
WATERTOWN, NY
wwnytv.com

Susan M. Dolce, 88, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Susan M. Dolce, Watertown, passed away Tuesday, June 21st at Samaritan Keep Nursing Home. She was 88 years old. Born in Gouverneur October 07, 1933, Susan was a daughter of John and Mayvis (LaVack) Whitmore. Following her high school graduation Susan graduated from Mercy Hospital School of nursing in 1954. Early in her career Susan primarily worked in various New York City Hospitals. She eventually returned to the north country to work for and retire from Jefferson County Public Health following 16 years of service.
WATERTOWN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Lacrosse
NewsBreak
Sports
wwnytv.com

Scott V. Koss, 62, of Turin

TURIN, New York (WWNY) - Scott V. Koss, 62, dead on Monday, June 20, 2022 at his home. Scott was born on July 7, 1959 in Plainfield, NJ, the son of the late Edward A. Koss, Sr. and Elaine Marlene (Kroener) Tremaine. He graduated from North Hunterdon High School in Annandale, NJ. He was employed by Altman Management Co. in Allentown, PA as a Maintenance Supervisor for property management at Allendale Apartments. Scott retired this year after 20 years of service. He enjoyed coming to his camp in Greig, and recently moved to the village of Turin.
TURIN, NY
wwnytv.com

David F. Wilder, 73, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - David F. Wilder, 73, of Watertown passed away Thursday morning, June 23, 2022, at Samaritan Keep Home where he had resided since October 23, 2020. David was born September 26, 1948 in Watertown, son of Harold C. “Red” and Hazel Reynolds Wilder and he was a graduate of Watertown High School. He was a salesman for Sparacino’s Distributing. He then began his career as a salesman for Best Distributing, which became Eagle Beverage. David also managed the family business, Poor House Tavern, for many years.
WATERTOWN, NY
wwnytv.com

Anthony “John” Futia, 88, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Anthony “John” Futia, 88, passed away peacefully in the comfort of his home in Watertown on Tuesday, June 21, 2022, under the loving care of his family and Hospice of Jefferson County. John was born in Pyrites, New York on November 19, 1933,...
WATERTOWN, NY
wwnytv.com

Stephen “Steve” Pask, 73, of Ogdensburg

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Stephen “Steve” Pask, 73, passed away early in the morning on June 10th at his place of residence at St Joseph’s Nursing Home in Ogdensburg, NY. He was surrounded by family and friends in his last days. Arrangements are under the care...
OGDENSBURG, NY
wwnytv.com

Edward W. Grunert, 94, formerly of Lowville and Croghan

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Edward W. Grunert, 94, formerly of Park Ave., Lowville, and Croghan, died Tuesday, June 21, 2022 at Lewis County General Hospital, Lowville. Born November 26, 1927 in Croghan, NY, a son of Clemence and Julia (Besha) Grunert, he was educated at Fr. Leo Memorial School in Croghan.
CROGHAN, NY
wwnytv.com

CHJC Teen Center has a lot to offer

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Children’s Home of Jefferson County’s Teen Center offers a variety of youth activities and educational programs. Preventative programs manager Melissa Shova and Jason Miles, who’s been going to the Teen Center for six years, briefed us about it on 7 News This Morning.
WATERTOWN, NY
wwnytv.com

Gregory Carl Wright, 67, of Ogdensburg

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Memorial services for Gregory Carl Wright, 67, of Ogdensburg, NY will be held on Friday July 1st, 2022, at 11:00am at the First Presbyterian Church at 423 Ford Street in Ogdensburg, NY with a reception to follow in the Fellowship Hall. Arrangements are under the direction of the LaRue & Pitcher Funeral Home, located at 324 New York Avenue, Ogdensburg, NY 13669.
OGDENSBURG, NY
wwnytv.com

TI region still needs lifeguards at state parks, even with pay hike

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Swimming at state parks is set to open Saturday even though the Thousand Islands region still needs lifeguards. According to the governor’s office, the region needs another 15 lifeguards to reach the optimal number of 66 guards. As a way to entice people to...
WATERTOWN, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy