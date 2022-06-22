Unit 3 School Board Approves Solar Plan

(Oblong) – The Oblong Chamber of Commerce is reminding the public to come out to the Summer Hootenanny tomorrow in Oblong. Events get underway at 10 am with the Fishing Rodeo. Inflatables, vendors, and food trucks will be available beginning at 11 am. Craft Booths open at noon and the Disc Golf tournament begins at 1 pm. There will be a dog walk at 2, sponsored by Paws for Prevention, a car show at 5 pm, the annual duck race at 5:30 pm, and Fireworks at dusk. There will also be live music from 3 pm-9 pm. The Summer Hootenanny will take place at the Oblong Park.

OBLONG, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO