Unit 3 School Board Approves Solar Plan

(Oblong) – The Oblong Unit 4 School Board meets tonight and they have a handful of items on the agenda. In “New Business,” the board will appoint Tim Potts as Treasurer and approve the purchase of Treasure’s Bond. They will also approve the transfer of Working Cash interest to the Education Fund. The Unit 4 Board will also authorize the Superintendent to bid milk, bread, and fuel, set district fees for the coming school year, and approve the agreement with ERBA Head Start for the 2022-2023 school year. The Unit 4 Board meets at 6 pm in the Oblong Room of the Grade School. There will be a Budget Hearing at 5:50 pm.
