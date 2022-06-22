ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bedford, IN

North Lawrence school board extends Superintendent Ty Mungle's contract in split vote

By Noah Dalton, The Times-Mail
 3 days ago

BEDFORD — During Monday’s meeting of the North Lawrence Community Schools board of trustees, members approved large increases to the starting pay for hourly employees, as well as to extend the contracts of all NLCS administrators, including Superintendent Ty Mungle.

The pay raise is the largest for hourly workers in the history of NLCS, according to Mungle, who presented the proposal to the board. Starting pay for NLCS hourly employees will increase by $4.26 per hour. In addition to an increase in starting pay, the top pay rate will increase by $1.71 per hour.

In a 4-2 vote, the board approved extensions to the contracts of NLCS administrative staff, including Mungle, who is now under contract with the district until June of 2025.

Voting in favor of the extensions were Tracy Bailey, Kamal Girgis, Trent Todd, Bryce Bennett, while Wendy Miller and Jeff Lambrecht voted against the motion. Kirsten Collier was not present at Monday’s meeting and did not vote on the motion.

Miller told the Times-Mail she voted against the motion, which included both school principals and NLCS central administration, because she did not feel it was appropriate to extend Mungle’s contract at this time.

“My reasoning is that I was not a unanimous yes on the extension of all contracts listed. Specifically, I did not find it appropriate to extend Dr. Mungle’s contract at this time, so, given the nature of the motion, had to vote no,” she explained.

Miller would go on to note that she didn't have an issue with extending the contracts for building principals or assistant principals.

Lambrecht did not respond to the Times-Mail's request for comment on his vote.

One-year extensions

  • Ty Mungle, Superintendent: contract now expires 6/30/25
  • Melissa Epping, Assistant Principal of Parkview: contract now expires 06/30/2023
  • Heidi Wagner, Assistant Principal of BMS: contract now expires 06/30/2023
  • Matthew Canada, Assistant Principal of BNL: contract now expires 06/30/2023
  • Jenna Clark, Assistant Principal of BNL: contract now expires 06/30/2023
  • Kelsey Pace, Assistant Principal of Shawswick: contract now expires 06/30/2023
  • Steven McNabb, Assistant Director of NLCC: contract now expires 06/30/2023
  • Steve Underwood, Assistant Principal of Parkview: contract now expires 06/30/2023
  • Christina Layton, Assistant Principal of BNL: contract now expires 06/30/2023

Two-year extension

  • John Hudson, Principal of BMS: contract now expires 6/30/24
  • Maggie Dainton, Director of Learning: contract now expires 6/30/24
  • Jordan Key, Principal of BNL: contract now expires 6/30/24
  • Theresa Lemons, Principal of Parkview: contract now expires 6/30/24
  • Brian Perry, Principal of Shawswick: contract now expires 6/30/24
  • Susan Petty, Principal of Needmore: contract now expires 6/30/24
  • Kelly Storms, Director of Alternative Learning: contract now expires 6/30/24
  • Amy Redman, Director of NLCC: contract now expires 6/30/24
  • Kelli Terrell, Principal of Oolitic: contract now expires 6/30/24
  • Brad Webb, Principal of Lincoln: contract now expires 6/30/24
  • Christy Wintczak, Director of Early Learning Center: contract now expires 6/30/24

Personnel

The board also approved personnel changes, including multiple new hires.

New hires

  • Kaelyn Cole - K-6 Teacher, effective 2022-23 Academic School Year
  • Karin Dubois - NLCS Director of School/Community Relations, effective June 27
  • Kirstie Garrison - Oolitic Campus Social Emotional Counselor, effective 2022-23 Academic School Year
  • Fontaine Landgrebe - Parkview IWD Special Needs Self-Contained Teacher, effective for the 2022-23 Academic School Year
  • Ashleigh Philpott - K-6 Teacher, effective 2022-23 Academic School Year
  • Dr. Amy Piper - Oolitic Campus Student Support Specialist, effective 2022-23 Academic School Year
  • Stacey Rayhill - Parkview Social Emotional Counselor, effective 2022-23 Academic School Year
  • Cassie Matlock - Parkview ELL Instructional Aide, effective June 17
  • Alisha Wagner - Needmore Instructional Aide, effective Aug. 2.
  • Joshua Powell - NLCS FT Custodian, effective school year, 2022.

Extra-curricular

  • Kyle Dalton - Asst. Football Coach, Middle School
  • Ryan McKinney - Asst. Football Coach, Middle School
  • John Morris - Asst. Football Coach, Middle School
  • Nathan Moldrem - Asst. Football Coach, Middle School
  • Sean Steele - Asst. Football Coach, Middle School
  • Jeff Jackson - Asst. Football Coach Volunteer, Middle School
  • Dave Adams - Girls Tennis Coach, Middle School
  • Trevis Hutchinson - Boys Golf Coach, Middle School
  • Ed Cobb - Girls Basketball Head Coach, BMS
  • Spencer Cobb - Girls Basketball Assistant Coach, BMS
  • Ed Cobb - Boys Track and Field Coach, BMS
  • Curt Alvey - Girls Track and Field Coach, BMS
  • Mike Gilbert - Boys Track and Field Coach, OMS
  • Barbara Miller - Girls Track and Field Coach, OMS
  • Mckenna Bowsher - Varsity Assistant Volleyball, BNL
  • Jennifer Quast- JV Head Coach Volleyball, BNL
  • Sydney Webb- JV Assistant Volleyball, BNL
  • Drew Kinser - Assistant Football Coach, BNL
  • Jacob LaFree - Assistant Football Coach, BNL
  • Bo Miller - Assistant Football Coach, BNL
  • Kendall Reid - Assistant Football Coach, BNL
  • Jason Webb - Assistant Football Coach, BNL

Resignations

  • Lyndi Decker-Baxter Resigning as BNL Special Ed Teacher, effective 2021-22 Academic School Year.
  • Dustin George - Resigning as Oolitic Dean of Students, effective 2021-22 Academic School Year.
  • Ashlie Kimmel - Resigning as Oolitic Elementary Teacher, effective June 20
  • Megan Montgomery - Resigning Needmore Inclusion Teacher, effective 2021-22 Academic School Year.
  • Deana Priddy - Resigning as BNL Special Ed Teacher, effective 2021-22 Academic School Year.
  • Kevin Reberger - Resigning as NLCS MS Band Director, effective June 14
  • Adam Walker - Resigning as Shawswick Elementary Teacher, effective 2021-22 Academic School Year.
  • Zach Sasser - Resigning as Oolitic Campus Boys Basketball Head Coach
  • Patricia Winegar - Resigning as NLCS Custodian, effective June 16

Retirement

  • Tawnya Jones - Retiring as NLCS Administrative Assistant, effective June 17, after 25 years of service.

Noah Dalton is a reporter in Bedford, IN. He can be reached at ndalton@tmnews.com

