MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — According to Mobile Police, a hotel is temporarily closed due to complaints of crime and code violations. From January 2021 to April 2022, the Mobile Police Department received over 1,000 calls for service at the Americas Best Value Inn & Suites, located at 162 West I-65 Service Road North. Occupants of the hotel complained about drug activity and reported gun crimes, assaults, domestic violence as well as other public nuisance issues such as public drunkenness and disorderly conduct.

MOBILE, AL ・ 14 HOURS AGO