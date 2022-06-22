ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Bodies of couple lay undiscovered in Irish home for 18 months

By Rory Carroll Ireland correspondent
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=417JDX_0gIM2n0700
The garden’s unkempt condition was one factor that led police to make a welfare check on Monday.

Police in Ireland are investigating the cause of death of two British pensioners whose bodies lay undiscovered in their rural bungalow for an estimated 18 months until they were found this week.

The couple, named locally as Nicholas Smith, 81, and his wife, Hilary Smith, 79, lived in a remote townland called Rossane, about three miles from Cloneen village in County Tipperary.

Police made the grim discovery on Monday after neighbours expressed concern about the couple, who had not been seen since late 2020.

Nicholas was in a bedroom and Hilary was in the living room. The blinds were pulled down. There was no sign of foul play or forced entry.

A postmortem by a state pathologist, Linda Mulligan, at University Hospital Waterford, was inconclusive. Police are awaiting the results of toxicology and other tests. There is speculation they may have died from Covid-19 or carbon monoxide poisoning, but police stressed they were keeping an open mind.

The couple had reportedly worked on cruise ships in Australia – Nicholas is said to have been a captain – before retiring to Ireland and moving to Rossane about a decade ago. They are not believed to have had children.

“They kept very much to themselves,” one neighbour told the Irish Times. “They were always polite and friendly in that they would say hello and wave at you if you saw them on the road, but they made it clear from the outset they didn’t want to be invited in for tea. They were very private.”

In late 2020 the Smiths told people in the area they intended to move to France, and they paid a man in advance to continue cutting their lawn so their absence did not cause concern. A strict Covid lockdown that continued into 2021 further dampened curiosity.

Sign up to First Edition, our free daily newsletter – every weekday morning at 7am BST

The garden’s unkempt condition, and the fact the couple’s car remained on the property, prompted police to make a welfare check on Monday.

The condition and expiration dates of milk cartons and other perishable items in the fridge suggest the couple died in November or December 2020. Police are inspecting letters and documents in the house for clues and liaising with police forces in the UK and Australia to learn more about the couple.

Mark Fitzgerald, a councillor, said the community felt shock and sadness, and also felt unfairly criticised on social media, where there have been accusations of a lack of neighbourliness.

“They had told people they were moving,” he told reporters. “The assumption was these people weren’t living in the area any more. We know very little about the couple. Personally as a councillor and publican you’d know everybody in the area but I never met them. They really did keep to themselves and you have to respect that.”

Comments / 76

Inksky
2d ago

Poor couple! Makes me so sad that no one cared. When I was young, if neighbors weren’t seen for a few days, we were knocking on the door or be calling!! Times have changed 😢

Reply(8)
50
Mike Mccarthy
2d ago

very sad ,, but it also stresses the importance of keeping in touch with your family friends and neighbors especially the elderly !

Reply(6)
38
Rob Crebs
2d ago

it's pathetic that people don't know their neighbors anymore they don't check on anybody if they haven't seen him in quite some time! people used to be neighborly used to care about their neighbors and their friends! not anymore they could care less if you live or die it's all about them it's all about me me me!

Reply(3)
20
Related
The Guardian

‘Dropping dead out of trees’: more than 100 corellas in apparent mass poisoning in northern Victoria

The Victorian wildlife watchdog is investigating the deaths of more than 100 long-billed corellas which were found near the Murray River. The birds were discovered by wildlife carer Kirsty Ramadan, who was called to Barmah, near the Victorian/New South Wales border, by the Yorta Yorta centre, to capture a sick long-billed corella on Wednesday. She found 105 long-billed corellas, all dead or dying.
ANIMALS
The Guardian

Shazia Mirza: ‘When I was eight, my mother said, “You are ugly, and ugly girls can’t become actresses”’

B — orn in Birmingham, Mirza, 46, was a science teacher before becoming a standup comedian. She made her name touring her show The Kardashians Made Me Do It, followed by With Love from St Tropez. This year she performs Coconut, which was nominated for best standup tour at the Channel 4 NationalComedy awards, at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, 3-28 August. Her podcast with John Kampfner is called Pale, Male and Stale, and her television work includes the BBC Two series Pilgrimage. She lives in London.
CELEBRITIES
UPI News

Couple found in Irish home may have been dead more than a year

June 22 (UPI) -- The bodies of an elderly couple discovered in their home in Ireland, may have been there for over a year, police said Wednesday. Nicholas Smith, 82, and his wife Hilary, 79, may have died as far back as November or December 2020, investigators believe. It was around that time the two immensely private retirees were last reported seen.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Irish People#Ireland#Undiscovered#Australia#British#Cloneen#The Irish Times
BBC

County Tipperary: Two bodies discovered in Cloneen home

Gardaí (Irish police) are investigating after the discovery of two bodies at a house in County Tipperary. The bodies of an elderly man and elderly woman were found on Monday afternoon. They were found after locals raised concerns about the whereabouts of two people in their 70s from a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

British woman, 42, who was 'raped in front of her husband by man offering her a massage' on Goa holiday returns to UK after picking out her 'attacker' in police ID parade

A former librarian accused of raping a British woman in front of her husband in Goa has been identified by the victim in a police parade. The 42-year-old victim, from Middlesex, was allegedly attacked while she was having a massage near Arambol Beach - an area popular with foreign tourists – in Goa, India.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Woman claims she couldn’t smell dead dogs littered through home because of Covid

An Indiana woman arrested for alleged child neglect and animal cruelty claimed that she could not smell the dead dogs that littered her home because of Covid.Jennifer Lair, 32, is accused of keeping her home in such bad condition that her eight-year-old son “smelled of death” when he was picked up by his father.And officials say that Ms Lair, whom they allege has a long history of animal cruelty, even drove her car around with a dead dog in the back of it.Now she has been has been charged with two counts of neglect of a dependent, along with two...
BROWNSBURG, IN
Vice

Botched Surgery Leaves Stillborn Baby’s Head Inside Mother’s Uterus

A stillborn baby’s head was cut off and left inside their mother’s womb during surgery in rural Pakistan, in a medical incident that highlights the country’s lack of access to maternity care. The botched operation took place last week at a charity hospital in Pakistan’s Tharparkar district,...
WORLD
Daily Mail

Death of retired police officer, 83, whose head became trapped between the rails and mattress of his bed at scandal-hit hospital was an 'avoidable accident', inquest hears

The death of a retired police officer whose head became trapped between the rail and mattress of his hospital bed was an 'avoidable accident', a coroner has concluded. Max Dingle, 83, died 15 minutes after he was found 'entrapped' on a ward at the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital on May 3, 2020.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Guardian

The Guardian

328K+
Followers
80K+
Post
137M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy