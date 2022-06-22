Development report: Commercial locations continue to expand

This is the second of four parts of our Development Report, which is put together with information from our Planning and Regulation Department. This portion covers commercial developments.

Commercial developments

La Cumbre Partners Subdivision: located at 101 E. Fiesta Dr. This is a 5 lot industrial subdivision. This subdivision will expand the availability of industrial lots along the Canal St. corridor.

Jimmy Fuson property: located west of Standpipe Rd. and south of Hidalgo Rd., this property was recently annexed by the City and industrial zoning was applied. Mr. Fuson intends to build an industrial subdivision here that will access the West Carlsbad Bypass.

Riverside School Rehabilitation: located at 1712 Johnson St. Carlsbad Schools now plan to refurbish Riverside School to handle the overflow of students from Ocotillo School. The Schools have hired Mitchell & Cruse Architecture to handle the design of the refurbishment, which will include the building of a gym and an additional building that houses six new classrooms. The refurbishment also includes an overhaul of the grounds, installation of additional parking on the south side of the school building, a new student drop-off lane on the south side, elimination of the Johnson St. parking, and elimination of the bus lane. Construction is underway.

Dollar General: located at 5401 Old Cavern Hwy. Made Well Construction is the contractor. Valuation is $850,000.00. Permits have been issued and work is underway. Project is at 50% completion.

Solar Farm Project: located to the north of the intersection between E Greene St. and the George Shoup Relief Rt. This project will lease 22.5 acres from property owned by David Shoup. The company installing the farm is named Cenergy out of Carlsbad, CA. Plans have been submitted for review.

Solar Farm Project: located on Hidalgo Rd. just south of the McKittrick Rd. intersection. The owner is Impact Power Solutions out of Roseville, Minnesota. This project will be approximately 33 acres in size. Plans have been submitted for review.

Solar Farm Project: located at the west end of Weleka Lane north of Carlsbad. The owner is Impact Power Solutions out of Roseville, Minnesota. This project is approximately 36 acres in size. Plans have been submitted for review.

Metal Shop Building for HB Waters: located at 5216 Corrales Dr. Owner and contractor is HB Waters. Valuation is $100,000.00. Permits have been issued and work is underway.

80’X100’ Metal Warehouse: located at 5450 Production Ln. The owner is Trey Hughes. The contractor is R12 Construction. Valuation is $325,000.00. The permit has been issued and construction is underway. This project is at 75% percent complete.

New Xcel Substation: located to the west of Ocotillo School, this new Xcel Energy Substation will be installed to service potential residential development west and north of Ocotillo School and the Quail Hollow Subdivision. Work is underway.

Baymont Inn Hotel: located at the 3705 National Parks Hwy. The owner is Prakash Patel. The contractor is McGill Construction. This project will create approximately 60 units. This project is 65% complete. Valuation is $800,000.00.

Best Western: Located at 2601 Patrick St. The owner is Bipin Bhakta. Gallardo Construction is the contractor once again. This hotel will have 78 units. Work is underway. This project is 65% complete. Valuation is $1.75 million.