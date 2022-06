(Matt Drzik/Beaver County Radio) “I got butterflies. I can’t believe it’s actually going to happen.”. The excitement from Committee General Chair Raylene Boots in describing her anticipation for the upcoming Ellwood City Arts Festival has been echoed by several vendors, crafters, and citizens of the Ellwood City area; this edition of the Festival is the first since 2019 due to the pandemic. She, along with Vice Committee Chair Richard DiGia, joined Matt Drzik on the June 24 edition of A.M. Beaver County to talk about the 2022 edition of the Arts Festival, which will take place in Ewing Park during July 2nd, 3rd and 4th.

