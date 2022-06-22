Ickey Woods, Eric Thomas to meet with Englewood Senior Citizens Club

ENGLEWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) — Former Cincinnati Bengals players Ickey Woods and Eric Thomas will be making a stop in Englewood on Friday.

According to Ryan Kruse, Director of Human Services at the Earl Heck Community Center, Woods and Thomas will be visiting the Englewood Senior Citizens Club on Friday around 11:30 a.m.

Woods and Thomas will join the club for their luncheon at the Earl Heck Community Center.

The club meets every second and fourth Friday of each month. On every second Friday, there is a carry-in luncheon followed by entertainment or a guest speaker. Every fourth Friday, there is a pizza party and a monthly club business meeting.

The club is open to anyone 55 and older and memberships dues are $5 a year.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.