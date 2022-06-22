ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spartanburg County, SC

Deputy killed in Spartanburg Co. shooting

By Robert Cox, Asia Wilson, Bethany Fowler
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WBHtQ_0gIM1RZE00

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said a deputy was shot and killed Tuesday in the line of duty.

According to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to Chaffee Drive, off of Anderson Mill Road, in the Oak Forest subdivision around 3:20 p.m. for a domestic violence call.

Deputy Austin Derek Aldridge, 25, was shot as he approached the home, the sheriff’s office said. He was taken to an area hospital, where he died.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UaNbf_0gIM1RZE00
Deputy Austin Aldridge (From: Spartanburg Co. Sheriff’s Office)

“He was ambushed, he was shot,” said Sheriff Chuck Wright.

Sheriff Wright said Aldridge had been with the sheriff’s office for three years.

“I called 911 and let them know that an officer had been shot,” said neighbor Jason Smith. “I saw the suspect come out and he tried to get into the officer’s car. He couldn’t and he turned around and back in his house.”

“He came back out – my other neighbor had come out and at that point – and he turned around and pointed his rifle at my neighbor and he went back inside,” Smith said. “He got in his pickup and drove off right as officers were coming down the street.”

Neighbors gave deputies a description of the suspect, his vehicle and his direction of travel.

While other deputies secured the scene so EMS could treat Aldridge, another deputy spotted the suspect vehicle traveling down Anderson Mill Road towards Hwy. 290 and attempted a traffic stop.

The sheriff’s office said the suspect acted like he was going to surrender, but then he fired at that deputy, who returned fire.

The suspect continued down Anderson Mill Road until he wrecked near a business just before the Hwy. 290 intersection and ran into the woods after firing at other deputies.

Suspect in deputy-involved shooting had criminal past

The sheriff’s office said none of the deputies at the second and third shootings were injured.

“After knowing what was going on with one of our brothers, this deputy charged in and wouldn’t quit,” said Sheriff Wright. “He chased this guy, guy acted like he was wanting to surrender, gets out, shoots at the deputy, deputy returns fire.”

(Watch above: Full news conference with Sheriff Chuck Wright.)

Sheriff Wright said the suspect, identified as Duane Heard, was shot twice by deputies and is expected to survive.

A perimeter was established and SWAT and canine deputies located the suspect in the woods, where he was arrested and was taken to the hospital.

Wright said the suspect was found lying beside a rifle.

“Our men showed the best restraint of anybody I’ve ever seen in my life,” Wright said.

The sheriff’s office has asked the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division to investigate.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Zpyxb_0gIM1RZE00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41CxXo_0gIM1RZE00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cXfbc_0gIM1RZE00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GBlYM_0gIM1RZE00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1e2okC_0gIM1RZE00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Xc7vr_0gIM1RZE00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33FhGt_0gIM1RZE00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xBjRL_0gIM1RZE00
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 1

Related
FOX Carolina

Woman fled scene after seriously injuring man in stabbing, deputies say

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a stabbing that happened Friday morning. Deputies said they were called to a home on Perigon Court around 10:30 a.m. and learned that a man had at least one stab wound. The man was taken to the hospital with what is being described as serious injuries.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Spartanburg County, SC
Spartanburg County, SC
Crime & Safety
FOX Carolina

Teen stabbed after fight near Pickens Co. rock quarry

PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after two teenagers were involved in a stabbing on Thursday night. Deputies said a fight broke out near the rock quarry at Twin Lakes before a 17-year-old boy stabbed another 17-year-old. The victim was taken to...
PICKENS COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Coroner identifies victim of crash in Greenville County

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - One man is dead after a crash involving one vehicle, according to the Greenville County Coroner’s Office. The coroner said the crash happened on Friday, June 24, at 1:30 p.m. According to the coroner, the driver of the vehicle was traveling southbound on Bethany...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Man dies after moped crashes into truck in Spartanburg County

LYMAN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office said one man is dead after his moped crashed into a truck. According to the coroner, the crash happened near Inman Road in Lyman. The driver, 46-year-old Shawn Paul Camp, was pronounced dead at Spartanburg Medical Center at 12:39...
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

Moped driver killed in crash In Spartanburg County, coroner says

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. — A moped driver was killed in a crash Friday in Spartanburg County, according to Coroner Rusty Clevenger with Spartanburg County Coroner's Office. The accident involved a moped and truck near 1200 Inman Road, Clevenger said. According to Clevenger, Shawn Paul Camp, 46, was pronounced dead...
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Domestic Violence#Violent Crime#Spartanburg Co#Oak Forest#Ems
WYFF4.com

Coroner identifies Spartanburg man killed in crash

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. — The coroner has identified the Spartanburg man killed in a crash Tuesday morning. Troopers said the crash happened at 3:37 a.m. on Drayton Road. According to troopers, an SUV hit a pedestrian who was in the roadway and the pedestrian died a short time later at a hospital.
SPARTANBURG, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WSPA 7News

Overnight crash kills 1 in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died in an overnight crash Friday in Simpsonville. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 1:49 a.m. on Bethany Road. Troopers said a 2004 Maserati was traveling south when the car went off the right side of the road, hit a ditch and overturned. The […]
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

House fire on Wingo Road

VOD recording of FOX Carolina's The Ten O'Clock News. NGU puts flag at half-mast in memory of fallen Spartanburg Co. deputy. 'Pray for us:' Spartanburg County sheriff speaks after deputy killed. Sheriff Chuck Wright speaks at a memorial set up for fallen Deputy Austin Aldridge.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
iheart.com

Bond Denied For Man Accused Of Shooting Deputy

(Spartanburg County, SC) -- Bond is denied for a man charged in the shooting death of a Spartanburg County deputy. A bond hearing was held for 63-year-old Duane Heard in the hospital Thursday. Heard is being charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime in connection...
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

39K+
Followers
15K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy