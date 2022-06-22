Union City man killed in motorcycle crash on Route 6 in Union Township Tuesday afternoon

A Union City man was killed in a single-vehicle motorcycle crash that shut down a portion of Route 6 in southeastern Erie County Tuesday afternoon.

Henry N. Gruber, 76, died after the 2004 Honda Shadow he was driving east on Route 6 failed to negotiate a curve west of Elgin Road in Union Township. The motorcycle left the roadway and struck a guide rail, according to the Pennsylvania State Police.

The crash was reported on Tuesday at about 1:15 p.m.

The accident shut down a stretch of Route 6 between Mitchell Road and Elgin Road for about two hours, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.