ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Union City, PA

Union City man killed in motorcycle crash on Route 6 in Union Township Tuesday afternoon

By Erie Times-News
Erie Times News
Erie Times News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0d21Ux_0gIM190d00

A Union City man was killed in a single-vehicle motorcycle crash that shut down a portion of Route 6 in southeastern Erie County Tuesday afternoon.

Henry N. Gruber, 76, died after the 2004 Honda Shadow he was driving east on Route 6 failed to negotiate a curve west of Elgin Road in Union Township. The motorcycle left the roadway and struck a guide rail, according to the Pennsylvania State Police.

The crash was reported on Tuesday at about 1:15 p.m.

The accident shut down a stretch of Route 6 between Mitchell Road and Elgin Road for about two hours, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
explore venango

Police Release Details of Motorcycle Crash That Left Harrisville Man Seriously Injured

IRWIN TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State police have released information regarding a Harrisville man who was seriously injured in a motorcycle crash. According to Franklin-based State Police, this crash occurred as a 1996 Harley-Davidson FXS operated by 46-year-old Joseph E. Cooke, of Harrisville, was traveling eastbound on State Route 208, near Clintonville Road, in Irwin Township, Venango County, around 9:59 p.m. on May 25.
HARRISVILLE, PA
wnynewsnow.com

Police Provide Update In Serious Motorcycle Crash That Snarled Traffic

LAKEWOOD – Police are providing an update on a serious motorcycle crash that snarled up traffic along a busy stretch of roadway in Lakewood last weekend. On Saturday at around 11:30 a.m., Lakewood-Busti Police Department and Lakewood Fire Department responded to a car vs. motorcycle accident at the intersection of E. Fairmount Ave and Fairdale Ave. near the Walmart.
LAKEWOOD, NY
YourErie

Union City man dies following motorcycle accident

A Union City man is dead following a fatal motorcycle accident that took place on Tuesday. According to Pennsylvania State Police, 76-year-old Henry Gruber succumbed to injuries that he suffered following a motorcycle accident. Gruber was traveling east on Route 6 just West of Elgin Road. He reportedly failed to make a left hand turn […]
UNION CITY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Union City, PA
Accidents
City
Union City, PA
Erie County, PA
Crime & Safety
Local
Pennsylvania Accidents
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Union City, PA
Crime & Safety
Erie County, PA
Accidents
County
Erie County, PA
wnynewsnow.com

Several Hurt In Northern Chautauqua County Crash

WESTFEILD – Several people were hurt following a crash in northern Chautauqua County. The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office reports the crash happened on Route 5 near Eight Street in the Town of Westfield on Tuesday. Following an investigation, deputies said 21-year-old Bisitt Welday was headed east when she...
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motorcycle Crash#Traffic Accident
chautauquatoday.com

Kennedy man faces several charges after crash in Conewango

A property damage crash on Cowens Corners Road in the town of Conewango on Monday led to the arrest of a Kennedy man on several charges. Cattaraugus County Sheriff's deputies say they arrested 34-year-old Cory Heyl for driving while intoxicated first offense, aggravated DWI per se with BAC of .18 percent or more, failure to keep right, drinking alcohol in motor vehicle on highway and operator leaving scene of property damage accident. Heyl was transported to the Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office for processing. He was later released with appearance tickets and is due back in Conewango Town Court at a later date.
WFMJ.com

Mercer County man headed for trial after police standoff

A trial has been ordered for a Mercer County man accused of holding police at bay during a half-day-long standoff in Clarks Mills. A district magistrate on Thursday ordered that the case of 33-year-old Michael Scott be held for common pleas court. Scott is charged with burglary, criminal trespass, making...
CLARKS MILLS, PA
YourErie

Erie Police investigating after gunshot victim walks into UPMC Hamot

Erie Police are now investigating after a gunshot victim walked into UPMC Hamot on Wednesday night. According to Erie Police, a 17-year-old was shot shortly after 4:30 p.m. near West 4th and Cherry Streets. The victim is said to have non life threatening injuries. Police are now actively following up on leads, but they do […]
ERIE, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Honda
erienewsnow.com

Wanted Man Arrested At Jamestown Convenience Store

JAMESTOWN – A wanted man is in police custody after he was arrested at a Jamestown convenience store on Wednesday night. Jamestown Police report officers responded to the 7-Eleven on N. Main Street around 11:50 p.m. Upon arrival, 19-year-old Xavier Ramos was identified at the scene and it was...
JAMESTOWN, PA
chautauquatoday.com

Jamestown man indicted for selling drugs that caused serious bodily injury

A federal grand jury has returned an indictment charging a Jamestown man with narcotics conspiracy, using and maintaining a drug-involved premises, and distribution of controlled substances causing serious bodily injury. U.S. Attorney Trini Ross says the charges against 43-year-old Bradley Knapp carry a mandatory minimum penalty of 20 years in prison and a maximum of life.
JAMESTOWN, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Mayville Man Charged in Altercation

A Mayville man is facing charges after an investigation into an altercation that took place Wednesday evening at an address in Mayville. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies responded to the scene shortly before 9:30 PM and discovered that 39-year-old Benjamin Preston allegedly punched another person and prevented that person from calling emergency services. A warrant was issued Thursday for Preston's arrest, and he was picked up a short time later. He was brought to the Chautauqua County Jail for centralized arraignment on charges of 2nd-degree harassment and 4th-degree criminal mischief. He will appear in Chautauqua Town Court at a later date.
MAYVILLE, NY
Erie Times News

Erie Times News

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
696K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Erie, PA from GoErie.com.

 http://goerie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy