MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — With many political campaigns ending, there are still some campaign signs left over. Leftover signs are becoming a problem for the City of Mobile. "Our city crews are not able to do work like cutting along the right of ways, with these signs and we need to- and they can also be a distraction to drivers," said Candace Cooksey, Director of Communications for the City of Mobile.

MOBILE, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO