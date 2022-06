Police say officers responded to a 911 call of a woman who was fatally stabbed inside of 530 Olmstead Ave. at the Castle Hill Houses early Friday. A 56-year-old woman with a stab wound to the lower torso was found at the scene. It's unclear if the apartment she was found in was her apartment, but police say the victim was a resident of Castle Hill Houses. According to authorities, the victim had a drug and stolen property arrest history.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO