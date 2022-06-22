Read full article on original website
NFL Star Suffers Broken Back
The Los Angeles Chargers have a playoff game to prepare for as they have made the playoffs for the first time since 2018. This will be the first time that young superstar quarterback Justin Herbert will be tasting the playoffs in his career.
NFL Reporter Thinks Star Quarterback Will Not Play In NFL Again
Mike Florio, NFL analyst for NBC Sports and creator of Profootballtalk.com, decided to make interesting statements regarding what he feels could be the future of young star quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa.
Recently Fired NFL Coach Flees Country
Kliff Kingsbury helped lead the Arizona Cardinals in 2021 to a playoff berth with an 11-6 record. As a reward, the Arizona Cardinals extended Kliff Kingsbury's contract through 2027. Following a disastrous 4-13 season one year later, the Arizona Cardinals decided it was in the team's best interest to move forward with a new head coach. This led to the recently extended head coach Kliff Kingsbury getting fired.
Penn State makes surprising coaching staff change
Penn State has fired wide receivers coach and offensive recruiting coordinator Taylor Stubblefield, the team announced on Sunday. Stubblefield announced his departure from the Nittany Lions with a statement on Twitter as well. Coach James Franklin stated he “would like to thank Taylor for his efforts during his time with Penn State but feel it is in our program’s best interest to make a change at this time,” James Franklin said. “I wish him and his family nothing but the best in the future.” Franklin had told the media on Dec. 28 that “there’s a lot of moving parts left, but we’ll see...
Now at USC, Lindsay Gottlieb calls upon her experience vs Tara VanDerveer to foil Stanford
This is the big-stage experience USC Athletic Director Mike Bohn coveted when he hired Lindsay Gottlieb as the Trojans’ women’s basketball coach. Gottlieb was the head coach at California for eight consecutive seasons (2012-2019). She went up against Stanford icon Tara VanDerveer at least twice every season, three times when Cal and Stanford would meet in the Pac-12 Tournament.
