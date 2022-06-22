Penn State has fired wide receivers coach and offensive recruiting coordinator Taylor Stubblefield, the team announced on Sunday. Stubblefield announced his departure from the Nittany Lions with a statement on Twitter as well. Coach James Franklin stated he “would like to thank Taylor for his efforts during his time with Penn State but feel it is in our program’s best interest to make a change at this time,” James Franklin said. “I wish him and his family nothing but the best in the future.” Franklin had told the media on Dec. 28 that “there’s a lot of moving parts left, but we’ll see...

